Rāhui in place as 4 dead, 1 missing in boating tragedy off North Cape

Four people have been confirmed dead after a vessel got into trouble and sunk off North Cape at the top of the North Island.

The vessel was the charter boat Enchanter from Mangonui which had been on the water fishing for several days off Manawatāwhi / Three Kings Islands.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by the vessel with 10 people on board around 8pm on Sunday.

At approximately 2.30am it was confirmed the vessel had sunk, Maritime New Zealand says.

Police said this morning two bodies were located in the water and were recovered by helicopter.

A third body was recovered by a vessel assisting with the water search.

Footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust showed the boat on its side and submerged in the water as heavy rain and strong winds lashed the area.

This afternoon, a fourth body was found by a vessel. One other person remains unaccounted for.

"The body has been retrieved this afternoon by a vessel supporting the search operation," police said of the fourth body found.

"Search efforts, led by the Rescue Coordination Centre at Maritime NZ, are ongoing to locate a fifth person who remains unaccounted for."

Five people have been rescued in what Maritime NZ describe as a "significant operation".

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust choppers and other emergency service vehicles involved in North Cape rescue (Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.)

They were taken to Kaitaia Hospital, all in a stable condition and have since been discharged.

1News understands at least one of those on board was from Cambridge.

The rescue remains active, with helicopters searching from the air and vessels supporting the search as well.

Police Search and Rescue are assisting with a land search based at Te Pua, while divers will join the search on Tuesday.

Local iwi have also played a role in search and rescue efforts.

"On behalf of Te Aupōuri, I just extend our sincere condolences and our aroha to all whanau that have been impacted by this tragedy," Peter Lucas Jones chairman of Te Aupōuri told 1News.

"I also want to commend the efforts of the haukainga from Te Kao and other places that are helping in the efforts to search and rescue those that are still missing.”

He said the haukainga have been offering their "in-depth understanding of the water" and the impact of the natural environment on search and rescue efforts from Sunday night.

Locals who live that Far North are only 10km away from either coast - and have an intimate relationship with the tides and currents.

Te Aupōuri have completed karakia on Monday night at Te Kao and put in place a rāhui, for an initial period of two weeks.

Lucas Jones said that the ban on gathering kaimoana was in put in place out of respect for the deceased, and for Tangaroa to give up the last missing person.

It applies from Tohoraha or Mt Camel at Houhora right up to Cape Reinga including the Parengarenga Harbour.

Due to poor weather conditions it wasn't until 11.30pm on Sunday that the first helicopter was able to rescue people from the water.

Search and Rescue coordinator Nick Burt told 1News: "Our first initial task was to get a helicopter out there to investigate what was going on.

"The weather conditions really hampered getting any search assets out there so that was a bit of a struggle.

"The weather has now abated though and we've got sufficient surface assets and aircraft."

An NZ Defence Force Orion aircraft was deployed to the search early on Monday morning. It's since returned to Ohakea air base. A second Orion is departing Auckland today to help with the search.

Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Taupō is also taking part in the search.





The search for the fifth unaccounted for person will resume on Tuesday morning.