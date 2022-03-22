Children of North Cape sinking victim remember 'amazing' dad

A Te Awamutu builder who died after a charter boat got into trouble off North Cape on Sunday night and sank has been remembered as a loving family man who enjoyed rugby and fishing.

Mark Sanders with his family. (Source: 1 News)

Mark Sanders was one of 10 people on board the Enchanter, from Mangonui, which had been fishing for several days off Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands when it was hit by a rogue wave.

Five people were rescued and transported to Kaitāia Hospital. They have since been discharged.

The 43-year-old was among four of the bodies recovered from the water on Monday. The search resumed on Tuesday for one person who remains unaccounted for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders was remembered by his children - Ali, 12; Sienna, 15; and Reese, 17 - as a funny and loving father who would do anything for his kids.

“Always supporting everyone, always there for us – he was a legend,” Sienna said.

“He loved us so much. He would do anything for his family. He would literally do anything for us. He was amazing," Reese added.

"He was a very amazing person."

Sanders' latest project was renovating his family's home, having taken six months off for the mammoth task.

"He was actually having the best time just at home with us, spending time with us - which honestly couldn't have come at a better time," Reese said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders was also an avid fan of rugby, fishing and horse racing.

Reese said they last spoke to their dad on Sunday night, after not having cell phone service for most of the trip.

"It was good timing that we got to talk to him then, actually," she said.

"He rang us, we all got to talk to him which was good. He was really happy, he was having a really good time which is awesome."

Reese recalled their final conversation with him, beaming with pride as he spoke of "this real big fish" he had just caught.

"That big kingfisher he caught, he was real stoked about it. It was huge," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said their dad "had always wanted to go" to Manawatāwhi/Three Kings Islands.

"He just wouldn't stop talking about it. So excited."

"He said he was having the best time of his life, real fun," Ali added.

They said they were made aware of the incident after receiving a call from the partner of their father's best friend. The trio said they were unsure if he was among the survivors.

While the children are devastated by their sudden loss, they will continue to remember him as a people person who would do anything for anyone.

"It kind of just feels surreal, like it's happened to him, of all people ... Yeah, gunna miss him," Sienna said.

Reese said she was "just devastated", adding that they had gotten along "really well".

ADVERTISEMENT

"We got really close and he was always there for me," she said.

It's going to be hard without him but we'll get through it. It just doesn't feel real but it's OK - it'll get better, I'm sure.

"I know he'll be looking down on us, just wanting us to make him proud so that's what we'll do."