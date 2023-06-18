New Zealand
1News

Teens left shaken after surviving lightning strike in Te Puke

By Devin Pike, Digital Reporter
6:30pm
Friends Poppy Gibson, left, and Samuel Tress, both aged 17.

Friends Poppy Gibson, left, and Samuel Tress, both aged 17. (Source: Poppy Gibson)

Two Bay of Plenty teens are shaken, but grateful to be unharmed after they were struck by lightning while driving.

Numerous lightning strikes and torrential rain briefly plagued Te Puke this afternoon, but it did not stop 17-year-old friends Poppy Gibson of Pukehina and Samuel Tress of Lake Tarawera from heading to the gym around midday.

As they slowed near an intersection near Maketu and Paengaroa, alongside about five other cars, Gibson remembers "everything going white" and her car jolting "as though someone rear-ended me".

"I was like 'what the hell was that?' It was just a solid boom, like a massive explosion went off," she said.

"I wasn't sure what happened, but then I looked to my right and saw a [street light] with sparks coming off of it, it looked like a sparkler."

Powerco reported several outages in the area around midday, including one near where Gibson said she and Tress were hit.

Gibson called her mum right after the near-miss, uttering words she never imagined herself ever saying: "Mum, I think I've been struck by lightning."

"Mum was shocked and was like 'you gotta tell the media about this!'," she laughed.

Poppy Gibson said her phone had a small crack near the bottom prior to the strike. Now, the crack has grown and the screen is discoloured.

Poppy Gibson said her phone had a small crack near the bottom prior to the strike. Now, the crack has grown and the screen is discoloured. (Source: Poppy Gibson)

She and Tress were unable to pull over until at the gym, where they checked on each other and discovered no damage to their cars.

Tress recalled having a similar experience to Gibson, telling her that he saw flames rise from the street light.

"We were laughing, but like, out of pure shock of what just happened, like we could have died," Gibson said.

"I know that if I hadn’t been in my car, things may have resulted in a different outcome, so I’m very grateful that my car saved my life."

It is unknown where exactly the bolt made contact, however simply being near a strike can be fatal due to ground currents.

Soon after the strike, Gibson noticed her phone - which was on a charging cable as she drove - had become significantly more damaged than she remembered.

"Before the lightning it had a small crack towards the bottom, but afterwards the crack grew, reaching the camera at the top and the screen was discoloured," she said, "now I'm in need of a new phone."

Once back home, Gibson got a hug and a kiss from her mum and was able to relax and process what had unfolded.

"Overall [I'm] still feeling very on edge and quite traumatised from this experience," she said.

"Might go and buy a Lotto ticket now, as I feel very lucky to have survived a lightning strike."

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Councillor with Mongrel Mob past praises police in Ōpōtiki

Councillor with Mongrel Mob past praises police in Ōpōtiki

Sections of Ōpōtiki were shut down this week for the tangi of Steven Taiatini, the president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians club.

9:54am

18:08

New gang crackdown laws used for first time in Ōpōtiki - MP

New gang crackdown laws used for first time in Ōpōtiki - MP

A number of Mongrel Mob members rolled into the Bay of Plenty town earlier this week for the tangi of Barbarians president Steven Taiatini.

Fri, Jun 16

Tauranga dog still facing uncertain future after biting vet

Tauranga dog still facing uncertain future after biting vet

Thu, Jun 15

Killed Mongrel Mob leader likely hit by ute - police

Killed Mongrel Mob leader likely hit by ute - police

Thu, Jun 15

2:38

Tour operator pleads guilty to Whakaari health and safety charges

Tour operator pleads guilty to Whakaari health and safety charges

Thu, Jun 15

PM, Luxon should 'shut their mouths' on Ōpōtiki - Waititi

PM, Luxon should 'shut their mouths' on Ōpōtiki - Waititi

Thu, Jun 15

1:58

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

Carl Hayman: Playing rugby like being in a car crash every week

Carl Hayman: Playing rugby like being in a car crash every week

48 mins ago

Young explorers excited for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Antarctic adventure

Young explorers excited for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Antarctic adventure

6:30pm

Teens left shaken after surviving lightning strike in Te Puke

Teens left shaken after surviving lightning strike in Te Puke

6:04pm

Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

Prince William releases adorable photo to mark Father's Day

5:31pm

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

US Coast Guard seizes $300m worth of cocaine in middle of the ocean

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6