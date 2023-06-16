Flag Ferns ready for international debut in growing sport

Flag football is massive in America and continues to grow as a non-tackle option.

At this year's NFL Pro Bowl, superstar American footballers squared off in an All Star game to give the game some spotlight – and it appears to be working.

Flag Football is born out of American football and shares similarities with rippa rugby here. It’s gaining traction to the point 12 aspiring Kiwi women gridiron players have the chance to play on the world stage.

Aotearoa has never had a women's gridiron team compete internationally, but next week the Flag Ferns will make their debut in America in the first tournament of three before next year’s World Championships in Finland.

It’ll be a big step up from the half-lit pitches of Papatoetoe they’re used to.

“We would have never have thought that we'd be playing in the States right now where it's their national sport,” Courtney Leauanae said.

“They saw the opportunity in us girls that we could make a New Zealand team - they saw what we can do,” sister Taylor Leauanae added.

Most of the team started playing after simply giving it a go while others got itchy feet on the sidelines.

“I was watching my sister play,” Courtney said.

“Honestly, it pissed me off! I wanted to get on the field and do it myself!”

Now she and 11 others are doing just that and have lofty ambitions of making a statement in the US where scholarships and professional options are on offer.

“These girls are about to set an advertisement to the world and create opportunities right across Aotearoa to get involved in something new,” manager Shernice Henry said.

The self-funded Flag Ferns travel to San Diego this week to begin their tour, building up to their ultimate goal at next year’s World Championships.