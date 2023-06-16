Sport
1News

Flag Ferns ready for international debut in growing sport

5:00am

Flag football is massive in America and continues to grow as a non-tackle option.

At this year's NFL Pro Bowl, superstar American footballers squared off in an All Star game to give the game some spotlight – and it appears to be working.

Flag Football is born out of American football and shares similarities with rippa rugby here. It’s gaining traction to the point 12 aspiring Kiwi women gridiron players have the chance to play on the world stage.

Aotearoa has never had a women's gridiron team compete internationally, but next week the Flag Ferns will make their debut in America in the first tournament of three before next year’s World Championships in Finland.

It’ll be a big step up from the half-lit pitches of Papatoetoe they’re used to.

“We would have never have thought that we'd be playing in the States right now where it's their national sport,” Courtney Leauanae said.

“They saw the opportunity in us girls that we could make a New Zealand team - they saw what we can do,” sister Taylor Leauanae added.

Most of the team started playing after simply giving it a go while others got itchy feet on the sidelines.

“I was watching my sister play,” Courtney said.

“Honestly, it pissed me off! I wanted to get on the field and do it myself!”

Now she and 11 others are doing just that and have lofty ambitions of making a statement in the US where scholarships and professional options are on offer.

“These girls are about to set an advertisement to the world and create opportunities right across Aotearoa to get involved in something new,” manager Shernice Henry said.

The self-funded Flag Ferns travel to San Diego this week to begin their tour, building up to their ultimate goal at next year’s World Championships.

Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Devastated Kurtley Beale faces trial on sexual assault charges

Devastated Kurtley Beale faces trial on sexual assault charges

The Australian rugby union player pleaded not guilty to his charges and will go to trial.

12:35pm

Kiwi mates turn pub chat into gruelling 5000km cycle for charity

Kiwi mates turn pub chat into gruelling 5000km cycle for charity

Ben Davies, Phil Eaton, Aaron Davis and Mark Blake are taking part in the Race Across America to raise money for charities after a year of planning.

Wed, Jun 14

2:11

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

US sprinter died from complications of childbirth - autopsy

Wed, Jun 14

Kenya rewards runner with $57k, house for breaking world records

Kenya rewards runner with $57k, house for breaking world records

Wed, Jun 14

Kipyegon sets 2nd world record in a week with new 5000m mark

Kipyegon sets 2nd world record in a week with new 5000m mark

Sat, Jun 10

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad making Warriors fullback jumper his own

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad making Warriors fullback jumper his own

Tue, Jun 6

1:59

Latest

Popular

10 mins ago

Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

1:45

Pacific dance, couture fashion show takes over Auckland theatre

11 mins ago

New gang crackdown laws used for first time in Ōpōtiki - MP

New gang crackdown laws used for first time in Ōpōtiki - MP

6:48am

Man arrested for pushing 2 tourists into ravine at German castle

Man arrested for pushing 2 tourists into ravine at German castle

6:23am

Life support turned off for boy buried in sand dune collapse

Life support turned off for boy buried in sand dune collapse

5:30am

Early morning kitchen fire sets Dunedin building alight

Early morning kitchen fire sets Dunedin building alight

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6