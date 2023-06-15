New Zealand
1News

Killed Mongrel Mob leader likely hit by ute - police

34 mins ago
Police are seeking information on a vehicle found burnt-out on Waiotahe Valley Rd.

Police are seeking information on a vehicle found burnt-out on Waiotahe Valley Rd. (Source: NZ Police)

Police believe the Mongrel Mob Barbarians leader killed in Ōpōtiki last Friday was run down by a four-wheel drive.

Steven Taiatini died after being found with serious injuries on St John St at 11.05pm on Friday, June 9.

As his homicide investigation continues, police have now revealed investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle, causing his injuries.

Mongrel Mob members carry a photo of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini

Mongrel Mob members carry a photo of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini (Source: 1News)

In a statement, police said Taiatini's injuries were "consistent with having been hit by a vehicle".

A burnt-out ute was later found on Waitohe Valley Rd, which is believed to have been involved in Taiatini's death.

It has been identified as a Silver Holden Colorado 4x4.

"Police are again appealing for anyone with information about Mr Taiatini's death, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to come forward and speak to police," Inspector Lew Warner said.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a silver Holden Colorado 4x4 in the Ōpōtiki area on the evening of 9 June.

"We know there were several people who saw what occurred and know what happened on the night Steven died, and we urge them to come forward."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them via 105.

The development comes after Taiatini's tangi, which saw hundreds of gang members driving bikes and utes roll into the small Bay of Plenty town.

Roads were blocked off, with businesses and schools closing out of fear the increased gang presence may be dangerous.

Several shots were believed to have been fired towards a vehicle in Whakatāne, near an area known as the hub. There were no reports of injuries at this stage.

Two people were arrested for possession of a firearm and cannabis. A vehicle was also seized.

Further arrests

Meanwhile, police said eight gang-linked vehicles were stopped and searched in the town last night – leading to three guns and six “offensive weapons” being seized.

Two people have been charged for firearms offences, while another two have been summonsed to appear in court for possession of offensive weapons and drug-related charges, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Acting Inspector Tristan Murray said.

"Police hope these results provide some reassurance to the Ōpōtiki community that we are dealing with unlawful activity,” he said.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman suffers 'life-long injuries' after unjustified police dog use

Woman suffers 'life-long injuries' after unjustified police dog use

The young woman needed surgery after being bitten on her lower leg while hiding in bushes from police on a rural property near Foxton.

41 mins ago

Tour operator pleads guilty to Whakaari health and safety charges

Tour operator pleads guilty to Whakaari health and safety charges

White Island Tours' charges relate to having staff and tourists on the island in the lead up to the fatal eruption in December 2019.

11:41am

Meth worth $250m hidden in maple syrup bottles seized at border

Meth worth $250m hidden in maple syrup bottles seized at border

11:36am

PM, Luxon should 'shut their mouths' on Ōpōtiki - Waititi

PM, Luxon should 'shut their mouths' on Ōpōtiki - Waititi

11:09am

1:58

Police fatally shoot dog after it mauls person in Christchurch

Police fatally shoot dog after it mauls person in Christchurch

10:16am

Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

Rangiora dismembering: Second person arrested over alleged murder

7:58am

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

NZ's recession: 'The brunt is yet to come,' economist says

4:40

NZ's recession: 'The brunt is yet to come,' economist says

24 mins ago

Devastated Kurtley Beale faces trial on sexual assault charges

Devastated Kurtley Beale faces trial on sexual assault charges

34 mins ago

Killed Mongrel Mob leader likely hit by ute - police

2:38

Killed Mongrel Mob leader likely hit by ute - police

41 mins ago

Woman suffers 'life-long injuries' after unjustified police dog use

Woman suffers 'life-long injuries' after unjustified police dog use

52 mins ago

Beyonce gigs behind Sweden's surprise inflation figure

Beyonce gigs behind Sweden's surprise inflation figure

SPONSORED

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles

Sponsored by Hyundai

Why NZ needs to embrace both hydrogen and electric vehicles
1
2
3
4
5
6