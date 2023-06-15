Killed Mongrel Mob leader likely hit by ute - police

Police believe the Mongrel Mob Barbarians leader killed in Ōpōtiki last Friday was run down by a four-wheel drive.

Steven Taiatini died after being found with serious injuries on St John St at 11.05pm on Friday, June 9.

As his homicide investigation continues, police have now revealed investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle, causing his injuries.

Mongrel Mob members carry a photo of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini (Source: 1News)

In a statement, police said Taiatini's injuries were "consistent with having been hit by a vehicle".

A burnt-out ute was later found on Waitohe Valley Rd, which is believed to have been involved in Taiatini's death.

It has been identified as a Silver Holden Colorado 4x4.

"Police are again appealing for anyone with information about Mr Taiatini's death, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, to come forward and speak to police," Inspector Lew Warner said.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who saw a silver Holden Colorado 4x4 in the Ōpōtiki area on the evening of 9 June.

"We know there were several people who saw what occurred and know what happened on the night Steven died, and we urge them to come forward."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them via 105.

The development comes after Taiatini's tangi, which saw hundreds of gang members driving bikes and utes roll into the small Bay of Plenty town.

Roads were blocked off, with businesses and schools closing out of fear the increased gang presence may be dangerous.

Several shots were believed to have been fired towards a vehicle in Whakatāne, near an area known as the hub. There were no reports of injuries at this stage.

Two people were arrested for possession of a firearm and cannabis. A vehicle was also seized.

Further arrests

Meanwhile, police said eight gang-linked vehicles were stopped and searched in the town last night – leading to three guns and six “offensive weapons” being seized.

Two people have been charged for firearms offences, while another two have been summonsed to appear in court for possession of offensive weapons and drug-related charges, Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Acting Inspector Tristan Murray said.

"Police hope these results provide some reassurance to the Ōpōtiki community that we are dealing with unlawful activity,” he said.