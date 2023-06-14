Kiwi woman drowns in lagoon at Rarotonga resort

A New Zealand woman has drowned at the Edgewater Resort in Rarotonga.

Cook Islands News reported the woman, 49, died in the lagoon at the resort in Arorangi on Sunday.

It said she was in "shallow waters of the lagoon" when the accident happened.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to 1News consular officials are providing assistance following the death a New Zealander in the Cook Islands.

"For privacy reasons no further information will be provided."

Cook Islands Police said in a Facebook post: "The weekend closed with another tragic incident yesterday, when a drowning at Edgewater Resort was reported to Police. The victim as a 49 year old female from New Zealand."

In January this year, an Auckland woman drowned in Rarotonga while helping her daughter escape a strong current.

The 52-year-old woman was holidaying with family when she "got into difficulty" while in the lagoon near the Arorangi jetty.