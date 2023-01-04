Kiwi mother drowns in Cook Islands while saving daughter

A view of Rarotonga (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A Kiwi mother drowned yesterday in the Cook Islands while helping her daughter escape a strong current.

In a statement on Facebook, The Cook Islands Police Service said the 52-year-old woman was holidaying with family when she "got into difficulty" while in the lagoon near the Arorangi jetty.

"The seas yesterday were described as rough with a strong lagoon current," it said. "[The woman] had gotten into difficulty while attempting to help her 11 year old daughter, who was being swept out by the current."

Police received a distress call at 2.24pm and joined local volunteers to search for the woman, including a local resident with a boat, and a dive boat.

Her body was recovered at the oceanside, south of the jetty, just before 4pm.

Police shared their gratitude for locals' support and expressed sorrow for the woman's loved ones.

"Police want to express appreciation for all the assistance from the Puaikura community and join them in extending sympathies to the family, and friends, affected by their sad loss," it said.