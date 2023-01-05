Woman who drowned saving daughter in Cook Islands warmly remembered

An Auckland mother of six who drowned while trying to save her daughter in Rarotonga has been remembered as a wonderful mum with a huge heart.

Memory Peu, 52, was swept out to sea two days ago while coming to the aide of her daughter, an 11-year-old twin, who survived.

"The weather was bad. The sea was rough and high and the current down the harbour is very strong," Cook Islands Police Senior Sergeant Ngatamariki Poua'o told 1News.

"As a result of that, the tragedy happened."

Witnesses say Memory used her final strength to push her daughter to safety before she was swept out by the lagoon current.

Police joined locals who had launched a boat in a search and rescue attempt, Harbour Master John Jessie said.

Memory’s body was found around 90 minutes later, some distance away.

The beach where Auckland mother Memory Peu drowned while saving her daughter in Rarotonga. (Source: 1News)

Her daughter was unconscious when she was pulled from the water but is now recovering.

People are warned the area around the Arorangi jetty isn’t safe to swim.

"It may look nice and beautiful, crystal clear water but there are dangers," Go Local Cook Islands' Donald Hallin said.

"Mostly on holiday, people, they're on holiday mode – they forget about all these things."

Poua'o said the area "has always been classified as out of bound when there is rough weather".

"The gate down the beach is always closed so that place is a restricted place."

A sign warning people of strong currents at the beach. (Source: 1News)

Memory was born in the Cook Islands, but lived in Auckland for decades.

Her son told 1News she was his hero – a wonderful mum with a huge heart who put everyone first.

She had been on a long holiday at a family reunion when the tragedy happened.

Plans are now underway to bring her body back to New Zealand for her final farewell.