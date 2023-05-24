New Zealand
Hipkins weighs in on Zoo Miami kiwi controversy

38 mins ago
The PM said it appears the zoo is "taking it seriously".

The PM said it appears the zoo is "taking it seriously". (Source: 1News)

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has addressed the plight of a kiwi living at a US zoo, being ‘mistreated’ and exposed to bright lights.

Zoo Miami came under fire yesterday after a video showing Paora the kiwi being stroked like a dog and running around in daylight despite being nocturnal.

This was a part of the zoo’s “Kiwi Encounter”, where patrons could come up close and personal with the bird. They have since apologised.

When speaking to media this afternoon, the PM said the zoo’s apology showed they were “taking it seriously”.

“We work with local zoos to provide them guidance on how to properly care for kiwis.

“That's what they did yesterday, and the zoo has taken that on pretty quickly.

“They’ve already made public statements of regret on what's happened, and I acknowledge that and thank them for taking it seriously.”

He said the controversy shows how much pride New Zealanders have for their national bird.

“The New Zealanders who witnessed what was happening there caught it pretty quickly.

“Shows a lot of Kiwis take pride in our national bird when they’re overseas.”

His comments come after the zoo apologised to Kiwis this morning, saying the encounters “will never happen again”.

"I feel embarrassed, on behalf of everyone here at the zoo," said Zoo Miami’s goodwill ambassador and communications director Ron Magill.

The zoo's statement said that the encounter was "not well conceived with regard to the national symbolism of this iconic animal".

"My most heartfelt, profound apology. We were wrong. There's no excuse," Magill said.

The zoo also thanked those who had expressed concern for Paora.

"We are listening and will do better to provide it with the respect and committed care that it so richly deserves."

The bird was the first kiwi to ever hatch in Florida. The event was celebrated with an official ceremony attended by former New Zealand Ambassador Rosemary Banks in 2019.

New ZealandAnimalsConservation

