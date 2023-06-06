Wellington awarded $650k for cycleway network

The capital of New Zealand has won a prestigious award which includes $650,000 in prize money for the city’s bike networks.

The Bloomberg Initiative for Cycling Infrastructure is a competitive grant programme supporting cities to build safe, connected, and sustainable city cycling infrastructure.

Whittled down from 270 to just 10 worldwide, the winners were announced late last week.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said it was exciting for the capital to receive global recognition.

“This endorsement of our rapid rollout approach really puts the spotlight on the huge potential for better urban design and new ways of addressing urgent local and global climate issues,” Whanau said.

The prize money will be used, in-part, to progress the concept of a nature-based, off-road bike network.

“Improved off-road cycle trails alongside Wellington’s on-road bike network presents a massive opportunity for Wellington to become a world-class destination to experience and enjoy by bike,” Whanau said.

The idea for the nature-based bike network was developed by Trails Wellington, a local community group.

Founder of Xero, and supporter of the group, Rod Drury said they’re delighted to have moved a huge step closer towards the vision of an off-road nature-based biking network for Wellington.

“Connecting the on-road bike network to nature-based bike trails will provide for families, commuters, and tourists. This will be really special, and I hope every Wellingtonian gets behind the massive opportunities provided by this cycle-led renaissance,” Drury said.