Environment
1News

Over 100 carparks to be removed for new cycleway outside Parliament

By Abbey Wakefield, 1News Reporter
32 mins ago

A new cycleway running past the Beehive has been given the green light, but nearby businesses are frustrated because over 100 carparks will be removed.

Gowri Periasamy owns Hair Ministry in Thorndon, she’s concerned because most of her clients commute by car.

"This will definitely impact, and it won't bring any people to town,” Periasamy said.

But year 13 student Maddy Dal Sasso is excited about the protected cycleway, because she currently feels unsafe biking to school.

"I've honestly lost count of how many times I've been almost hit, I've been hit a couple times,” Del Sasso said.

The Wellington City Council has approved two projects in Kilbirnie and Thorndon, creating more bike routes with the aim of reducing carbon emissions.

"Cycleways and walkways are one of the most effective ways to drive the city towards a climate resilient future,” Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said.

Ninety percent of the cost for the projects will be covered by the Government’s climate emergency response fund.

The council received thousands of submissions on the Thorndon project, which includes changes on Tinakori Rd, Hill St, Molesworth, Murphy, and Mulgrave streets.

"It's obvious there will be impacts on businesses," Councillor Nureddin Abdurahman said.

“I don’t see any way people can adjust to losing 100 car parks on Molesworth Street very easily at all,” Councillor Sarah Free said.

Mayor Tory Whanau said she felt “torn” and “conflicted” about the issue.

“I’m clear that change is required, we can’t keep kicking these decisions down the road,” Whanau said.

Chair of the Thorndon Resident’s Association Richard Mourcott said the consultation process was rushed, and the council haven’t listened to the community.

"We can't rely on our public's bus services very well at the moment, so it's not easy to transition,” Mourcott said.

"What we want is intelligent change, and a change that works well for everybody,” he said.

New ZealandTransportEnvironmentWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

Body found at central Wellington petrol station this morning

Police say the death is currently being treated as "unexplained".

2:32pm

Missing 13-year-old girl from Wellington found 'safe and well'

Missing 13-year-old girl from Wellington found 'safe and well'

She was last seen at her Churton Park home two days ago.

Fri, May 12

Wellington brothel owner sentenced for tax evasion

Wellington brothel owner sentenced for tax evasion

Fri, May 12

Auckland train manager serenades commuters at Britomart

Auckland train manager serenades commuters at Britomart

Fri, May 12

0:36

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

Fri, May 12

6:35

NZ's cycleway design 'over the top', councillor says

NZ's cycleway design 'over the top', councillor says

Fri, May 12

7:56

More Stories

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Chris Hipkins has made a calculated decision not to follow Jacinda Ardern's lead, saying he won’t be playing the "rule in, rule out" game.

Sat, Apr 29

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Burling, Kiwis rebound from penalty to win Singapore SailGP

Mon, Jan 16

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Analysis: The battleground electorates to watch this election

Sat, May 6

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

Whangārei's 'eyesore' town hall to live on despite opposition

Tue, May 2

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

Timeline of redemption: How Black Ferns turned it around in a year

November 13, 2022

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Auckland rehab centre shuts doors, cannot access key Govt fund

2:21

Auckland rehab centre shuts doors, cannot access key Govt fund

32 mins ago

Over 100 carparks to be removed for new cycleway outside Parliament

2:14

Over 100 carparks to be removed for new cycleway outside Parliament

53 mins ago

Cyclone-ravaged stretch of State Highway 2 to reopen tomorrow

2:43

Cyclone-ravaged stretch of State Highway 2 to reopen tomorrow

6:52pm

Hurricanes score 42 unanswered points to crush Moana Pasifika

Hurricanes score 42 unanswered points to crush Moana Pasifika

6:47pm

Locally grown cannabis flower signed off by officials

Locally grown cannabis flower signed off by officials

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6