Over 100 carparks to be removed for new cycleway outside Parliament

A new cycleway running past the Beehive has been given the green light, but nearby businesses are frustrated because over 100 carparks will be removed.

Gowri Periasamy owns Hair Ministry in Thorndon, she’s concerned because most of her clients commute by car.

"This will definitely impact, and it won't bring any people to town,” Periasamy said.

But year 13 student Maddy Dal Sasso is excited about the protected cycleway, because she currently feels unsafe biking to school.

"I've honestly lost count of how many times I've been almost hit, I've been hit a couple times,” Del Sasso said.

The Wellington City Council has approved two projects in Kilbirnie and Thorndon, creating more bike routes with the aim of reducing carbon emissions.

"Cycleways and walkways are one of the most effective ways to drive the city towards a climate resilient future,” Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said.

Ninety percent of the cost for the projects will be covered by the Government’s climate emergency response fund.

The council received thousands of submissions on the Thorndon project, which includes changes on Tinakori Rd, Hill St, Molesworth, Murphy, and Mulgrave streets.

"It's obvious there will be impacts on businesses," Councillor Nureddin Abdurahman said.

“I don’t see any way people can adjust to losing 100 car parks on Molesworth Street very easily at all,” Councillor Sarah Free said.

Mayor Tory Whanau said she felt “torn” and “conflicted” about the issue.

“I’m clear that change is required, we can’t keep kicking these decisions down the road,” Whanau said.

Chair of the Thorndon Resident’s Association Richard Mourcott said the consultation process was rushed, and the council haven’t listened to the community.

"We can't rely on our public's bus services very well at the moment, so it's not easy to transition,” Mourcott said.

"What we want is intelligent change, and a change that works well for everybody,” he said.