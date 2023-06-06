New Zealand
Police dirt bike crackdown: Five arrests, vehicles impounded

8:09pm
(Source: 1News)

Five people have been arrested as part of Operation Metallic Red, a police crackdown on illegal dirt bike activity.

Five bikes and one other motor vehicle were also impounded over the long weekend, police said.

The operation was particularly focused on Auckland after about 40 to 50 bikes gathered at the Manukau Memorial Gardens on Sunday morning, with some doing burnouts and behaving dangerously, Inspector Matt Srhoj said.

"The bikes left the gardens on Puhinui Road and travelled towards State Highway 20 heading north," he said.

"Also in the convoy were several support vehicles that had people filming the bike run."

Police cars had just caught up to the convoy when two of the dirt bikes crashed, Srhoj said.

Neither rider was wearing safety equipment and both were taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

"They are quite lucky to have not suffered serious injuries, or injured any other road users going about their business."

The bikes continued onto the Northwestern Motorway heading east, then onto the Southern Motorway heading south to Ōtara, with police officers and the Eagle helicopter monitoring the convoy.

At Ngāti Ōtara Park, a Killer Beez member was arrested for sustained loss of traction and drug offences.

Another rider was arrested for failing to stop for police after cordons were set up around the park.

And a vehicle trying to exit the park was seized in connection with a recent King Cobra bike run.

"The aim of this operation was to prevent smaller groups of riders growing into larger gatherings," Srhoj said.

"We will continue to actively target those involved in anti-social and criminal activity.

"We understand the community is fed up with these motorbike riders' behaviour and we don't want to see anyone seriously injured or killed. Police will be reviewing CCTV footage, which will likely result in further arrests and charges."

