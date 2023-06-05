Politics
Jacinda Ardern made a dame in King's Birthday Honours

By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, Māori Affairs Correspondent
6:00am
Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern (Source: 1News)

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in "two-minds" about accepting a damehood as part of this year's King's Birthday Honours, saying her work in the top job was only possible because of the support of others.

"So many of the things I am being recognised for were things that were a collective experience, that all New Zealand were a part of, and that I never felt came down to one single individual," she said.

Ardern, who spent nearly six years as prime minister before her shock resignation earlier this year, has received the honour for services to the state.

"Over the years of being involved in the honours process, there have been a number of people that I've come across who have felt the same way, who I have convinced to take recognition.

"So for me this is about my family, my colleagues and all those who supported me to do that incredibly rewarding job."

She entered parliament on Labour’s list in 2008, and later became the party's youngest leader in 2017 at age 37.

In October that year, New Zealand First announced it would form a coalition with Labour, making Ardern the country's 40th prime minister.

She told 1News she wanted to be a leader who remained true to herself.

"I think in politics, and in lots of leadership roles, there are lots of assumptions about what leaders are meant to be and how they're meant to behave. I wanted to always just be who I was.

"And New Zealand is unique in that we do give space for people to be themselves. I think we're a country that expects people to be authentic, we can sniff it out if you're not."

Ardern led the country through the mosque terrorist attacks, Covid-19 pandemic and Whakaari/White Island tragedy.

"For me, leadership is all about what you are able to do collectively, and leadership as a nation, whether it be our response to crisis, be it March 15, be it the pandemic, I was shaped as much by New Zealand, as the job shape me."

Since leaving parliament, she no longer "feels quite the same stress" as she did while leading the country, but admitted she still couldn't sleep in.

"I have a four year old, and so there are some things that don't change, and she's not a huge sleeper.

"But life is different... I'm doing everyday things that, before now, my family was having to carry a lot of."

Ardern is continuing her work with the Christchurch Call and is getting ready to begin study at Harvard University later this year.

"I'll probably spend the rest of my life trying to find ways to be useful to the place that I call home."

New ZealandPolitics

