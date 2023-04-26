Politics
Jacinda Ardern off to Harvard University for semester

11 mins ago

Jacinda Ardern is off to Harvard University.

The former prime minister has been invited to join the US university as 2023's Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow and as a Hauser Leader in the Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership.

"Harvard have been a really important partner in the Christchurch Call work, and my semester there later this year will also be an opportunity to take up the first tech governance leadership fellowship at the Berkman Klien Center," she wrote on Instagram.

"Not only will this be a chance to work collaboratively with the center's research community, but also work on the challenges around the growth of generative AI tools.

"I'll also be sharing my experiences through speaking both here and abroad, while also taking time over the next year to learn too.

"While I'll be gone for a semester (helpfully the one that falls during the NZ general election!) I'll be coming back at the end of the fellowships. After all, New Zealand is home!"

Last year she delivered the 2022 commencement address at Harvard.

Her speech touched on a wide range of topics, including her childhood growing up in Morrinsville, daughter Neve, and her cabinet's diversity, pointing out the deputy prime minister is a "proud gay man", as well as the central theme - the spread of online misinformation.

New ZealandPoliticsEducationNorth America

