‘Let down’ - Gisborne swim club loses contract to offshore company

A longstanding Gisborne swimming club says it feels “extremely let down” by the district council after losing a learn-to-swim contract to an overseas company.

Comet Swimming Club has operated in Tairāwhiti since 1958, providing lessons and training.

In the coming months, it will move from Gisborne’s Olympic Pool — a facility club founder Beth Meade fought hard to establish in the 1970s — to the soon-to-be-opened $46 million Kiwa Pools.

On Thursday, Comet general manager Rochelle Somerton said she received disappointing news her club missed out on securing the contract for a dedicated learn-to-swim area at the new pools.

The tender was instead awarded to Belgravia Leisure, an Australian-owned company with over $2 billion in assets under its management.

“If we’d won the tender, it would have been amazing because currently, we have our learn-to-swim out of Elgin School pool,” Somerton said.

“It would have meant we were all in one complex, which is what we’ve been dreaming of forever.”

Somerton said her club had been serving the local community “100%” since its establishment more than 60 years ago.

“We would have thought the council could have done that as well.”

Gisborne District Council liveable communities director Michele Frey said a fair and robust tender process was followed, the outcome of which was a tough decision.

Gisborne's new Kiwa Pools under construction and pictured in March. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

The council was looking for a provider that could provide additional benefits, and Belgravia ticked those boxes, she said.

The prices between the two were very close, but the council ultimately landed on Belgravia because of the additional benefits it could offer the community.

Those included free swimming lessons for 80 children every year from a lower socio-economic group and full immersion te reo swimming lessons.

“We want to acknowledge the other tender from Comet. This is no reflection of the great work they do and will continue to do,” she said.

Belgravia has the contract for three years with two rights of renewal, meaning it could be 2032 before it comes up for tender again.

Kiwa Pools was set to open in April but was delayed due to supply chain issues and Cyclone Gabrielle-related delays.

The council announced this week the new pool was expected to open “in time for spring”.

Comet had previously voiced concern about proposed fees and charges for Kiwa Pools, saying it was beyond the reach of many people in the community.

By Matthew Rosenberg for Local Democracy Reporting.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.