Person dies after 2-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7, Lewis Pass yesterday evening.
Police say they were called to the scene around 4.45pm.
One person died at the scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7, Lewis Pass yesterday evening.
Police say they were called to the scene around 4.45pm.
One person died at the scene.
Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.
More Stories
More Stories
Latest
Popular
Latest
Popular
SHARE ME