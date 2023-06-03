New Zealand
Person dies after 2-vehicle crash on Lewis Pass

7:58am
A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7, Lewis Pass yesterday evening.

Police say they were called to the scene around 4.45pm.

One person died at the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

New ZealandAccidentsChristchurch and Canterbury

