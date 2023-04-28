New Zealand
1News

Man at centre of Canterbury homicide investigation named

5:43pm
Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury.

Police at the scene after a body was found at a home on Tyler St in Rangiora, Canterbury. (Source: 1News)

The deceased man found at a Rangiora home on April 17 has been identified as 41-year-old Richard Anthony Leman.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said that Leman's body was found inside a vehicle at a Tyler St address.

"Police would like to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Leman at this extremely difficult time," he said.

"A homicide enquiry into Mr Leman's death continues, with investigators concentrating on his last known movements and the movements of his vehicle in the days prior to it being found in Tyler Street."

Syme asks that people get in touch with police if they saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the area in the week leading up to last Monday.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

Explosion caused Chch air traffic monitoring outage for nearly an hour

Explosion caused Chch air traffic monitoring outage for nearly an hour

The TAIC report looked into an outage that disrupted air traffic control in 2019, with 41 flights in the air.

34 mins ago

Three youths on moped arrested after failing to stop for police

Three youths on moped arrested after failing to stop for police

Police have arrested a number of people and seized three dirt bikes following dangerous driving incidents across Counties Manukau South in the past week.

5:09pm

0:52

Drink spike case: Man beats rape allegation, despite video

Drink spike case: Man beats rape allegation, despite video

3:42pm

2:50

Ports charged over worker deaths in April last year

Ports charged over worker deaths in April last year

2:51pm

2:09

Man fatally shot by police after Feilding standoff named

Man fatally shot by police after Feilding standoff named

2:14pm

2:11

Prominent Christchurch eye surgeon jailed for attempted murder

Prominent Christchurch eye surgeon jailed for attempted murder

11:11am

2:34

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Minister defends lack of spending to tackle homelessness

2:08

Minister defends lack of spending to tackle homelessness

18 mins ago

DNA study of famed US sled dog shows what made him so tough

DNA study of famed US sled dog shows what made him so tough

34 mins ago

Explosion caused Chch air traffic monitoring outage for nearly an hour

Explosion caused Chch air traffic monitoring outage for nearly an hour

50 mins ago

Defiant Trump warns of 'anarchy' if US reelects Biden

Defiant Trump warns of 'anarchy' if US reelects Biden

5:43pm

Man at centre of Canterbury homicide investigation named

Man at centre of Canterbury homicide investigation named

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6