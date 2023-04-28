Man at centre of Canterbury homicide investigation named

The deceased man found at a Rangiora home on April 17 has been identified as 41-year-old Richard Anthony Leman.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said that Leman's body was found inside a vehicle at a Tyler St address.

"Police would like to extend their sympathies to the family and friends of Mr Leman at this extremely difficult time," he said.

"A homicide enquiry into Mr Leman's death continues, with investigators concentrating on his last known movements and the movements of his vehicle in the days prior to it being found in Tyler Street."

Syme asks that people get in touch with police if they saw a 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the area in the week leading up to last Monday.