Ko one shot off Mizuho Americas Open lead after second round

Lydia Ko has continued her strong start at this year's Mizuho Americas Open in the US with her second round leaving her just one shot shy of the leaders.

Ko started the day in a tie for fifth after a solid opening at the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey yesterday saw her sitting three-under and four shots off the lead.

After a bogey on the third hole to open her round, Ko shook was quick to shake it off with back-to-back birdies on the sixth and seventh holes.

Back-to-back birdies on the ninth and 10th saw Ko surge up the leaderboard and she stayed there thanks to a blemish-free back nine where she made pars for the rest of the round.

The three-under 69 round leaves Ko at six-under for the tournament and one shot behind leaders Minjee Lee of Australia and American Cheyenne Knight.

“I think I played really consistently,” Ko said after her round. “Played consistently yesterday, and for most parts I don't think there was anything that bad going on.

“I haven't been playing that great leading up to this week. I played much better and solid on the LET event a couple weeks ago, so that was a good momentum shift.

"I think we're moving in the right direction. It's not perfect, but I feel a lot more comfortable and confident now than maybe a couple weeks ago.

"So I'm just taking it day by day and trust my team, and I think that's the biggest key thought for me out there.”

Overnight leader Lauren Hartlage fell to a tie for fourth with a two-over 74 on the second day, thanks in part to two bogeys as well as a double bogey in her round.