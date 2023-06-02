Lydia Ko makes solid start at Mizuho Americas Open

Lydia Ko has made a promising start to the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey with an impressive eagle featuring in her opening round.

Ko carded a three-under 69 in the first round to sit four shots off the lead in a seven-way tie for fifth, battling against some of the next generation of LPGA stars as well as a windy Liberty National Golf Course.

The Kiwi golfer opened her tournament on the back nine and made a perfect start with a birdie on the par-five 10th hole but her efforts were immediately undone with a bogey on the 11th.

A run of six-straight pars followed after as Ko settled into her round before she collected her second birdie of the day on the 18th.

Ko continued that fine form into the front nine with an eagle on the par-four third before adding another birdie on the sixth to briefly sit four-under in a share of third place.

However, a bogey on the seventh saw her fall back to three-under where she stayed for the rest of the round.

Ko took the round, much like the weather, in her stride.

"I think it was playing tough on some holes just because there was a lot of crosswinds," Ko said.

"But [it] doesn't matter what golf course, when it's windy and there are bunkers where your drive normally goes to, I think you have to play smart.

"I think I did that pretty well today."

American Lauren Hartlage is the clubhouse leader thanks to her error-free seven-under 65.