Golf
1News

Lydia Ko makes solid start at Mizuho Americas Open

3:25pm
Lydia Ko in action at the Mizuho Americas Open.

Lydia Ko in action at the Mizuho Americas Open. (Source: Associated Press)

Lydia Ko has made a promising start to the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey with an impressive eagle featuring in her opening round.

Ko carded a three-under 69 in the first round to sit four shots off the lead in a seven-way tie for fifth, battling against some of the next generation of LPGA stars as well as a windy Liberty National Golf Course.

The Kiwi golfer opened her tournament on the back nine and made a perfect start with a birdie on the par-five 10th hole but her efforts were immediately undone with a bogey on the 11th.

A run of six-straight pars followed after as Ko settled into her round before she collected her second birdie of the day on the 18th.

Ko continued that fine form into the front nine with an eagle on the par-four third before adding another birdie on the sixth to briefly sit four-under in a share of third place.

However, a bogey on the seventh saw her fall back to three-under where she stayed for the rest of the round.

Ko took the round, much like the weather, in her stride.

"I think it was playing tough on some holes just because there was a lot of crosswinds," Ko said.

"But [it] doesn't matter what golf course, when it's windy and there are bunkers where your drive normally goes to, I think you have to play smart.

"I think I did that pretty well today."

American Lauren Hartlage is the clubhouse leader thanks to her error-free seven-under 65.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

'Dream come true' - Fox continues rise with new PGA Tour status

'Dream come true' - Fox continues rise with new PGA Tour status

Ryan Fox has earned Special Temporary Status to the US PGA Tour for the remainder of the season after finishing in a tie for 23rd at Oak Hill in New York.

Tue, May 23

4:25

Koepka holds nerve to celebrate third PGA Championship win

Koepka holds nerve to celebrate third PGA Championship win

American LIV player earns redemption after recent Masters "choke".

Mon, May 22

Koepka hits PGA lead to stand on brink of Masters redemption

Koepka hits PGA lead to stand on brink of Masters redemption

Sun, May 21

Fox survives PGA Championship cut comfortably despite slip up

Fox survives PGA Championship cut comfortably despite slip up

Sat, May 20

Fox opens in top 10 at PGA Championship despite rough build-up

Fox opens in top 10 at PGA Championship despite rough build-up

Fri, May 19

Fox admits he’s going into PGA Championship 'underdone'

Fox admits he’s going into PGA Championship 'underdone'

Thu, May 18

2:06

Latest

Popular

18 mins ago

PM greeted by angry student protesters in Dunedin

1:12

PM greeted by angry student protesters in Dunedin

43 mins ago

Man charged after gunfire reported in Four Square car park

Man charged after gunfire reported in Four Square car park

4:38pm

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

Over 800kg of cocaine seized in huge Aus investigation

4:15pm

Tinetti was warned over by-election day posts by police

Tinetti was warned over by-election day posts by police

3:54pm

US Senate signs off debt deal with just days to spare

US Senate signs off debt deal with just days to spare

3:45pm

Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to Game 1 win in NBA Finals

Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets to Game 1 win in NBA Finals
1
2
3
4
5
6