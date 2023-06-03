Rugby
1News

Highlanders left to wait and see if they make Super playoffs

43 mins ago
The Highlanders huddle on field.

The Highlanders huddle on field. (Source: Photosport)

The Highlanders will have their eyes glued to the Super Rugby Pacific action today watching the final games of the regular season with their playoff hopes hinging on two particular results going their way.

Last night's 16-9 loss to the Blues at Eden Park saw the Highlanders miss their chance to seal a place in this year's top eight with five teams heading into the final round contesting the final two spots available for this year's knockout stage.

The defeat was slightly softened late last night by news of the Rebels' 33-17 loss to the Brumbies, which ended Melbourne's hopes of leapfrogging the southerners.

Regardless, the loss in Auckland leaves the Highlanders vulnerable in eighth place with just five wins from 14 games, sitting on 24 points behind the seventh-placed Reds on points difference.

With the Rebels now out of the picture, all eyes turn to today's games in Suva at 4:30pm NZT where the Reds play the Fijian Drua and the Chiefs playing away in Perth against the Force at 11:55pm NZT tonight.

The Highlanders need both away teams to win to stop either the Drua or Force passing them and ending their season.

Both games could be tense affairs though with the Drua already claiming some impressive scalps this season - the second-placed Crusaders and fifth-ranked Hurricanes - when they played on home soil and the Chiefs, who have already secured the No.1 seed for the playoffs, fielding a heavily-rotated squad for tonight's fixture.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody conceded "a lot would have to go our way" to keep their season alive but the team holds hope after a gritty, albeit incomplete, performance against the Blues.

Blues flanker Tom Robinson and Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell dive for the loose ball.

Blues flanker Tom Robinson and Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell dive for the loose ball. (Source: Photosport)

"As you've seen tonight, we competed for long periods but probably didn't have the polish to take our opportunities," Dermody said.

"We've got nothing to lose, we've pretty much been written off all year... it'll be a good challenge if we can get there."

Dermody said with that in mind, he is already beginning planning for a game next week in Hamilton against the Chiefs.

"We'll plan for playing the Chiefs," said Dermody. "We'll start looking at them.

"That's the only thing you can do and just wait and see what happens."

That planning may not include watching tonight's game though, he added.

"I don't know whether it's a good thing to watch all those games.

"Maybe I'll just wait for a text to come through."

RugbyHighlandersChiefs

SHARE ME

More Stories

How Blues skipper Papali'i trimmed a week off his suspension

How Blues skipper Papali'i trimmed a week off his suspension

Three-week ban for high tackle turns into two weeks after Papali'i aces World Rugby 'coaching intervention'.

Thu, Jun 1

Super Rugby power rankings: How good are the Blues, really?

Super Rugby power rankings: How good are the Blues, really?

They beat the Hurricanes in difficult conditions but required a freakish performance from Mark Telea and an off night from Jordie Barrett to do it, writes Patrick McKendry.

Tue, May 30

Fakatava says dad 'nearly broke TV' celebrating match-winning try

Fakatava says dad 'nearly broke TV' celebrating match-winning try

Mon, May 29

1:26

Chiefs seal Super top seed with convincing win over Brumbies

Chiefs seal Super top seed with convincing win over Brumbies

Sun, May 28

Smith reflects on emotional final Highlanders game in Dunedin

Smith reflects on emotional final Highlanders game in Dunedin

Sat, May 27

Another Highlanders heist gives Smith a win in final home game

Another Highlanders heist gives Smith a win in final home game

Fri, May 26

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Judge rules 3 women can testify in Cuba Gooding Jr sex assault trial

Judge rules 3 women can testify in Cuba Gooding Jr sex assault trial

36 mins ago

4 teens arrested after string of Waikato burglaries

4 teens arrested after string of Waikato burglaries

43 mins ago

Highlanders left to wait and see if they make Super playoffs

Highlanders left to wait and see if they make Super playoffs

52 mins ago

Woman killed in Kaikohe home invasion named by police

Woman killed in Kaikohe home invasion named by police

11:33am

New records shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's final days

New records shed light on Jeffrey Epstein's final days

11:24am

Ko one shot off Mizuho Americas Open lead after second round

Ko one shot off Mizuho Americas Open lead after second round
1
2
3
4
5
6