Rugby
1News

More nervous moments as finals-bound Blues hold off Highlanders

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
9:38pm
Rieko Ioane makes a break for the Blues against the Highlanders at Eden Park.

Rieko Ioane makes a break for the Blues against the Highlanders at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

The Blues have hung on against the Highlanders with a 16-9 victory at Eden Park but questions will be asked of both teams after this encounter in which the playoffs-bound home side had huge advantages in terms of possession and territory and yet only scraped home.

Skipper Dalton Papali’i admitted as much afterwards – the Blues scoring the game’s only try through lock Patrick Tuipulotu in the first half (although they had two ruled out), and taking a 16-6 lead into halftime before the Highlanders won the second half.

The Blues had more than 60 per cent of the possession and territory but a dominant final quarter by the Highlanders meant that was skewed a little. Near the start of the second half it was more like 80 per cent for both categories.

The visitors carried the ball for only 167 metres (the Blues had 535m), with the Blues dangerman Mark Telea, the competition’s joint top try scorer with 11, running 112m by himself.

And yet, like last weekend against the Hurricanes, the Blues couldn’t make the Highlanders pay.

They had by far the more penetrative backline with Telea and Rieko Ioane constant threats, and a dominant lineout drive, but a Jekyll and Hyde performance at scrum time meant they couldn’t press home their advantage and the Highlanders wouldn’t go away.

The result means the Blues qualify for a home quarter-final against the Waratahs next Friday, while the Highlanders, who earned a losing bonus point, face a nervous wait.

Blues flanker Tom Robinson and Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell dive for the loose ball.

Blues flanker Tom Robinson and Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell dive for the loose ball. (Source: Photosport)

They went into this match in eighth place but are highly likely to be overtaken for the last playoffs spot over the weekend which is a little ironic because they would likely present a far sterner challenge against the high-flying Chiefs in Hamilton than the likes of the Fijian Drua, Rebels or Force.

They showed grit and determination after a high-pressure start but the weight of history was undeniable; the visitors went into this having not beaten a New Zealand team in more than two years. They have now lost 16 derbies in a row and haven’t won at Eden Park since 2018, although tireless flanker Bill Harmon gave it a good shot.

It was likely Aaron Smith’s final match on this patch of grass (and his 185th Super Rugby game in total) and he may carry a sense of regret that his side couldn’t bring such starch to their other derby matches this season.

Both Ricky Riccitelli and Telea were over for tries which were later disallowed on review, with Tuipulotu powering over for the game’s only five-pointer after sustained pressure.

With loose forward Anton Segner in the ascendancy and his pack putting in a muscular performance, there appeared no way back for the Highlanders in the second half, but the visitors weathered a scrummaging storm after the break – tighthead prop Jermaine Ainsley sinbinned for collapsing and getting an earful from Ofa Tu’ungafasi on the way off, only for Saulo Ma’u to drive over the top of Tu’ungafasi in the next scrum.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, it was the Highlanders who finished the stronger and they didn’t concede another point.

Sam Gilbert was over for a try which was disallowed due to a knock-on and, in a frantic finish, play was stopped due to a post pad falling on to the field.

Gilbert’s penalty put the Highlanders within seven points but they didn’t get another opportunity.

The Blues did; prop Marcel Renata short of the try-line and penalised for not releasing. It was the story of their night.

"We got the win but we’ll need to have some deep conversations this week and learn some lessons because we left a lot of points out there,” Papali’i told Sky TV afterwards.

“They’re a bloody good side and they held in.”

Blues 16 (Patrick Tuipulotu try; Harry Plummer 3 pens, con)

Highlanders 9 (Sam Gilbert 3 pens)

Halftime: 16-6

RugbyBluesHighlandersAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

Afoa surprised he can 'keep up with the boys' after Super return

Afoa surprised he can 'keep up with the boys' after Super return

Despite successfully answering the Crusaders' SOS call last week fresh off a plane from France, John Afoa isn't getting too ahead of himself about playing on.

2:42pm

Super Rugby Preview: Final two playoff spots still up for grabs

Super Rugby Preview: Final two playoff spots still up for grabs

The Reds and Drua are two of five teams battling it out for the last two playoff spots this weekend along with the Rebels, Highlanders and Western Force.

12:22pm

How Blues skipper Papali'i trimmed a week off his suspension

How Blues skipper Papali'i trimmed a week off his suspension

Thu, Jun 1

All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock to depart NZ shores

All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock to depart NZ shores

Thu, Jun 1

2:07

Ian Foster: Adversity will help fuel All Blacks' World Cup fire

Ian Foster: Adversity will help fuel All Blacks' World Cup fire

Wed, May 31

Watch: Webb Ellis Cup arrives in France ahead of RWC

Watch: Webb Ellis Cup arrives in France ahead of RWC

Wed, May 31

0:47

Latest

Popular

9:40pm

Giant ancient mastodon tooth found on California beach

Giant ancient mastodon tooth found on California beach

9:38pm

More nervous moments as finals-bound Blues hold off Highlanders

More nervous moments as finals-bound Blues hold off Highlanders

9:10pm

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

Robert De Niro sends support to upcoming new dad Al Pacino

8:40pm

Young woman goes from working in hospitality to funeral home

3:39

Young woman goes from working in hospitality to funeral home

8:10pm

Some flood-hit West Aucklanders sceptical of promises

3:16

Some flood-hit West Aucklanders sceptical of promises

7:42pm

Beckenridge case: Mother believes she will see missing son again

2:18

Beckenridge case: Mother believes she will see missing son again
1
2
3
4
5
6