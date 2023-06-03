Heavy snow, rain and winds to bring chills to the South Island

The South Island is set to receive periods of heavy snow and rain as winter kicks off.

MetService said a front, preceded by a moist northwesterly flow, is expected to move over the South Island on Sunday, bringing a period of rain to most places and "heavy falls" in the west.

"Much colder southerly winds follow the front, which will bring the snow level down to around 500 metres in Marlborough, Canterbury, Otago, Southland and Fiordland," the MetService warnings page said.

A heavy snow warning is in place for the Mackenzie district, while heavy snow watches are in place for Canterbury High Country and Central Otago, including the Queenstown Lakes District.

Road snow warnings are in place across the mountainous parts of the South Island, including in Lewis Pass. Arthur's Pass, Porters Pass, Lindis Pass, Crown Range Road and Milford Road.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for Canterbury north of Arthur's Pass and Marlborough east of Awetere Valley, Westland south of Otira, and Fiordland.

Strong winds can also be anticipated in Taranaki, Wellington, Nelson and Marlborough Sounds.

MetService advises the public to keep an eye on its warnings page for updates.