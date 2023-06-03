New Zealand
1News

A roaring success: New convention centre wows public on first day

By Dewi Preece, 1News Reporter
27 mins ago

Exhibition openings don't get much more epic than standing at the gates of Jurassic World.

It takes you half a second to realise that everything is made of Lego, part of 'Brickman' Ryan McNaught's latest exhibition.

But it's not just the 1.5 tonne T-Rex that's wowing patrons, but where Jurassic World has been unveiled - at Wellington's brand new convention centre, Tākina.

Brickman, a legend of the Lego community, says: "I've been very lucky in life to see lots of different exhibition centres and lots of amazing places, but the facilities here [at Tākina] are unbelievable. It's pretty awesome."

At Tākina's opening event earlier in the week, Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says she was initially a sceptic of the project.

"I was probably one of its biggest critics. I was probably one of the first to say what a waste of money. I was wrong," she admits.

"After walking through this, looking at the business plan, this is going to have a hugely positive impact on our local economy."

A sentiment echoed by the hospitality sector.

Hospitality NZ's chief executive Julie White says it now puts Wellington on the map for international investments.

"It is so beneficial for a city like Wellington to have it. In actual fact, it's a must-have. We will now be able to compete on the global scale."

Tākina's project director, Danny McComb, has overseen the build from inception to opening day and says there's a tremendous amount of pride involved.

And they're already in high demand, with exhibitions locked in until the middle of next year, while more than a hundred multi-day conferences have been confirmed in the first year, with others already booked in for 2028.

McComb says that's a huge positive for a new centre because

He says they've also attracted international conventions that have never been to Wellington before.

White says having a convention centre that now caters to international audiences is a game-changer.

"What we call the 'business events' actually has the largest dollar investment per day. And not only do they (convention attendees) spend more per visitor, what tends to happen is they go home, and then they come back as an international visitor around New Zealand and come back with their family."

She says that economically speaking, having a convention centre of this standard is phenomenal and importantly, enduring.

The Jurassic World by Brickman exhibition runs until mid-October.

New ZealandWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tākina launches with NZ's largest Lego Jurassic Park exhibition

Tākina launches with NZ's largest Lego Jurassic Park exhibition

Six million plastic bricks have been used for dinosaurs, props, and even that famous Jeep for a step inside the Jurassic World universe.

Fri, Jun 2

Whānau call for justice for missing loved ones with Parliament march

Whānau call for justice for missing loved ones with Parliament march

"It shouldn't be up to us marching to Parliament to be heard," organiser Jasmin Gray, the mother of missing woman Breanna Muriwai, said.

Thu, Jun 1

2:01

Toxic chlorine gas sees emergency response at Upper Hutt pool

Toxic chlorine gas sees emergency response at Upper Hutt pool

Thu, Jun 1

Man charged with 5 counts of murder over Loafers Lodge fire

Man charged with 5 counts of murder over Loafers Lodge fire

Thu, Jun 1

Wellington fire: Remembrance service for victims to be held next month

Wellington fire: Remembrance service for victims to be held next month

Wed, May 31

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

All Loafers Lodge residents accounted for following fire

Wed, May 31

Latest

Popular

27 mins ago

A roaring success: New convention centre wows public on first day

2:29

A roaring success: New convention centre wows public on first day

46 mins ago

Johnson, DWZ doubles spearhead Warriors' big win over Dolphins

Johnson, DWZ doubles spearhead Warriors' big win over Dolphins

7:13pm

Heavy snow, rain and winds to bring chills to the South Island

Heavy snow, rain and winds to bring chills to the South Island

6:47pm

Displaced, disabled Wairoa man returns home, mayor drives him back

Displaced, disabled Wairoa man returns home, mayor drives him back

6:46pm

Drua end Highlanders' season with big win over Reds in Suva

Drua end Highlanders' season with big win over Reds in Suva

6:35pm

Armageddon Expo kicks off in Auckland – AI off the invite list

2:26

Armageddon Expo kicks off in Auckland – AI off the invite list
1
2
3
4
5
6