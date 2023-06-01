New Zealand
Man enters not guilty plea to manslaughter over meth beer death

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
4:23pm
Honey Bear House Beer.

Honey Bear House Beer. (Source: Supplied)

A 40-year-old man has entered a not guilty plea to a manslaughter charge after the death of a 21-year-old who drank a can of beer contaminated with methamphetamine.

Aiden Sagala died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after innocently drinking the beer that contained high purity liquid methamphetamine.

Sagala's death sparked Operation Lavender, which has seen a number of serious drugs charges laid, and methamphetamine along with other drugs recovered at an address in Manukau.

"The Operation Lavender team uncovered a significant drug importation, in which drugs in liquid form were allegedly being imported into concealed in beer cans.

"Whilst the final calculations are not yet complete, police estimate the value of the drug seizure to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars," Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

The 40-year-old man, who is already before the court as part of the operation, appeared in Auckland District Court today.

The man's lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, and would elect a trial by jury.

He will appear at Auckland High Court later this month.

Baldwin said police have informed Aiden's family of the development.

The judge acknowledged the presence of Sagala's family members in the room during today's appearance.

"As the matter is now before the court, we are not in a position to comment further at this stage," Baldwin said.

"Police enquiries into the wider importation investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges being laid."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

