Second man arrested in meth beer case linked to death

A second man has been arrested in relation to a methamphetamine importation hidden within beer cans, which has been linked to the death of 21-year-old Aiden Salaga.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said this afternoon a 40-year-old man had been arrested after a search warrant was carried out in Auckland this morning.

It is the second search warrant to be carried out during the investigation. The first one occurred two weeks ago at an address in Ryan Place, Manukau, where "a significant quantity of methamphetamine concealed amongst a large shipment of Honey Bear House Beer cans" had been found.

The 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on serious charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine.

"This is by no means not over yet," Baldwin said. "Our investigation continues to develop at pace, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result."

Beer can warning remains in place

Baldwin continues to advise that anyone who encounters or is offered Honey Bear House Beer to not consume its contents.

The product has been connected to the death of Sagala, who police say had no involvement in the cans' importation and distribution.

"Pathology testing remains ongoing into Aiden’s tragic death, after he innocently sat down for a beer after work," Baldwin earlier said.

The brand of beer, which has a "distinctive" red and blue design with an image of a bear on the front, is not believed to be available for purchase in New Zealand, thus it is believed that circulating cans are directly linked to the methamphetamine importation at the beginning of March.

Though a large quantity of the product has been seized by police, Baldwin said some cans could possibly still be circulating in the community, saying in an earlier statement that "part of the shipment had been passed around among associates".

"At this point we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer... A small part of the shipment may have been given away," he said today.

Police are asking anyone who is in possession of the beer to call 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.