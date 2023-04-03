New Zealand
1News

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

33 mins ago

Police today said it's now recovered over a quarter of a tonne of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of beer.

Investigations into the shipment resulted in a search warrant taking place at a Manukau property early last month.

"So far 328 kilograms of methamphetamine has been recovered in crystalised form from the industrial address," police said in a statement.

"Analysis is continuing into the methamphetamine in liquid form that was recovered at the same time."

Two men remain before the court on drugs charges over the meth importation which has also been linked to the death of 21-year-old Aiden Salaga.

"Pathology testing remains ongoing into Aiden’s tragic death, after he innocently sat down for a beer after work," police said in an earlier statement.

"Police have established that Aiden was not involved in any way with the importation or distribution of methamphetamine or these beer cans."

Police say they have not recovered any more Honey Bear House Beer cans circulating the community, but a warning for the public to be on the lookout still stands.

