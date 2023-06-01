Health
1News

Kind-hearted Kiwis sewing fabric hearts for NICU babies

5:40am

Kind-hearted Kiwis handy with a sewing machine are making a big difference at neonatal intensive care units — and it starts with a small fabric heart.

The Cuddle Hearts help babies and their parents connect when they can't be physically close.

"I choose from my own stash and I look for the cutest, softest little fabrics and I get this real warm feeling inside," one volunteer told Seven Sharp.

"It gave me a reason to jump out of bed and sew some hearts, help these children," another said.

Once the helpers are done, organiser Lisa Paget brings the finished hearts to Christchurch's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

They give out 3000 hearts each year in Christchurch.

The hearts are first worn by the baby's mum, next to her skin, for a day. They're then placed just under the baby's head, allowing them to smell their mum's scent.

"Having the scent of their parents can keep babies really well-regulated and calm," neonatal physiotherapist Tiffany Hamilton explained.

The hearts can also be swapped out.

"So bubby has mummy's scent for the night and they take baby's scent home and it's lovely for dads too," Hamilton said.

"Parents say to us when they leave but they have their Cuddle Hearts, that they feel that they're leaving a piece of them with their baby and that they're taking a piece of baby away with them and that makes it easier for them."

Paget first saw the Cuddle Hearts in use in Australia, when her nieces were born 13 weeks premature.

However, just one of the girls — little Harlan — survived.

"To lose Kahana was just beyond devastating," she said, becoming emotional.

"The day before Kahana passed away, I stood by her side for a moment alone and told her that Aunty Lisa was going to come home to New Zealand and I was going to try and set up the programme here in her honour," she said.

Paget hopes to see Cuddle Hearts in NICUs nationwide.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Te Whatu Ora to decide fate of hundreds of jobs on Friday

Te Whatu Ora to decide fate of hundreds of jobs on Friday

The axe believed to be hovering over the national health screening unit.

7:34am

Watch: Sir Ashley Bloomfield knighted

Watch: Sir Ashley Bloomfield knighted

The former Director General of Health was knighted by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro.

10:33am

1:15

Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'a little nervous' ahead of honours ceremony

Dr Ashley Bloomfield 'a little nervous' ahead of honours ceremony

9:26am

5:10

Kiwis likely to pay more for beer after tax increase, brewers warn

Kiwis likely to pay more for beer after tax increase, brewers warn

Tue, May 30

3:20

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

Damning report on Palmerston Hospital after pregnant woman's death

Tue, May 30

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 36 more deaths

Covid-19: Case numbers fall slightly, 36 more deaths

Mon, May 29

2:30

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Watch: Car sent flying over tow truck in real-life Fast and Furious

0:19

Watch: Car sent flying over tow truck in real-life Fast and Furious

29 mins ago

Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use revelations

Prince Harry could be deported from US over drug use revelations

45 mins ago

BREAKING

All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock to depart NZ shores

All Blacks veteran Sam Whitelock to depart NZ shores

7:34am

Te Whatu Ora to decide fate of hundreds of jobs on Friday

Te Whatu Ora to decide fate of hundreds of jobs on Friday

7:13am

3-year-old boy stabbed to death in Sydney unit

3-year-old boy stabbed to death in Sydney unit

6:55am

UK hails first post-Brexit trade deals with NZ, Australia

UK hails first post-Brexit trade deals with NZ, Australia
1
2
3
4
5
6