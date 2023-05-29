New police chase policy amid 'public demand' for more arrests

A new police chase policy has been introduced, acknowledging that more offenders have been fleeing and a smaller proportion of those fleeing offenders have been arrested in recent years.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the changes are a "re-balancing".

He said the changes "add the potential" for officers to pursue when an offender flees and there's a "high risk of ongoing serious harm".

"It does acknowledge that in the preceding period we've had an increase in the number of fleeing driver events and a decrease in the proportion of those being apprehended," Coster added. "[The new framework] is likely to see police pursuing more.

"We recognise there has been a public demand for a stronger focus on apprehensions.

"This is an incredibly difficult area though, there are risks on either side."

Asked about the dangers of more police chases on New Zealand's roads, Coster said the risk to the public has increased as a result of more offenders fleeing, whether police pursue the offenders or not.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. (Source: 1News)

"So what we're aiming for with this policy is to reduce the number of people who flee from police and increase safety overall.

"We're looking for a sweet spot in terms of what police do and how offenders respond to that," Coster said.

The 'refreshed' police chase policy

Coster explained that the decision to pursue begins with the officer at the scene.

"However, anyone involved can call off the pursuit," he said. "The pursuit controller in the communications centre, the driver of the police vehicle, or the passenger in the police vehicle, or their supervisor."

Asked what could lead to a chase being called off, Coster said: "I won't go into fine detail because clearly there's a real interest in offenders not knowing what police will do.

"But it's fair to say that if the risk presented by the pursuit exceeds the value of continuing it, then that's where the balance shifts."

As part of the latest policy, a new "Fleeing Driver Framework" has been introduced, described as a "decision support tool".

"It factors in the threat posed by the driver/occupant(s), or on the seriousness of an offence suspected to have been committed by them, and the risk of them committing ongoing offending, harm, or victimisation," a statement announcing the changes said.

The new policy only comes about two-and-a-half-years since the last update, in December 2020.