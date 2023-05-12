New Zealand
Dashcam captures police chase through Auckland CBD streets

7:58pm

A car's dashcam captured a police chase through Auckland's CBD this afternoon.

A white BMW whizzed past a car driven by a TVNZ cameraperson around 4pm, quickly followed by four police cars with their sirens on.

Police told 1News officers spotted a "vehicle of interest" travelling on St Lukes Rd, Mount Albert, around 3.45pm.

"The vehicle has failed to stop for police when signalled to do so and fled the area at speed," police said in a statement.

The vehicle was monitored by police using the Eagle helicopter, traffic cameras and police vehicles in the area.

Police said the fleeing vehicle was spotted driving dangerously through the suburbs of Three Kings, Mount Eden, Mount Albert, Mount Roskill and parts of central Auckland.

The dashcam footage shows the chase taking place on Wellesley St in the CBD.

Police said the BMW eventually came to a stop on St Lukes Rd after it was spiked, with the driver fleeing on foot to the mall nearby.

"They were swiftly apprehended by police. A 30-year-old male has been taken into custody and charges are currently being considered," police said.

New Zealand Crime and Justice Auckland

