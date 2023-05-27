Dunedin liquor store reopens after man's death following burglary

A Dunedin liquor store has now reopened after a man died while fleeing from police following a burglary overnight.

Police were called to a liquor store on Hillside St in South Dunedin about 1.25am. Officers attempted to stop a nearby vehicle.

The driver did not stop for police when asked and fled the scene, crashing less than a minute later on Melbourne St.

"One of the five occupants — all in aged in their 20s — died at the scene," police said.

Two others were hospitalised in a serious condition and one had minor injuries. Police said this evening that all the vehicle's occupants have now been accounted for.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The crash scene and the liquor store has opened up to the public again," police told 1News.

"Incidents like this have huge impacts for everyone involved — those in the fleeing vehicle, as well as attending Police," Superintendent Paul Basham said.

"Our message to people is quite simple — if you are signalled to stop by Police, then stop.

"The potential outcome is so much worse if you choose to flee."

A criminal investigation is underway and the incident has been referred to the police watchdog.