Fair Go: Woman disappointed by cracker to packaging ratio

5:40am

An Auckland woman was disappointed by the ratio of product to packaging used by Wanaka-made “all natural” cracker brand Penati.

Janine was “very surprised” to find that her Cheese and Onion seed crackers did not fill the plastic tray they were housed in, and the tray did not fill the outer box.

Fair Go, which has a long history of receiving cracker packaging complaints, approached Penati as part of its Mailbag series.

Don Grant, “Chief Ideas Bloke” for Penati, explained being a small New Zealand company came with challenges, and the packaging was one of those.

Penati only has one boxing machine, which makes a box of a certain size.

According to Don “the alternative was to make a smaller box that we would have to hand glue,” and the increased labour required “would push the price up too high”.

