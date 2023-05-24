Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

A Christchurch man has questioned a claim by manufacturer McCain that each box in its Lil' Pizza range contains four pizzas.

Jordan Neall says the claim is "false advertising" and came to Fair Go to get to the bottom of the issue.

Neall was disappointed when he opened a box of frozen Vegemite pizzas to find just two packages inside.

The box clearly states that it contains "4 cheesy Vegemite mini pizzas".

"I'm no mathematician" he said, but "it’s not four individually wrapped pizzas, it's two conjoined pizzas."

Fair Go approached McCain as part of its Mailbag series.

It said the pizzas are shaped like they are for a reason.

Its "Lil Pizza range are packaged joined together and designed to be easily separated into two pizzas" and that "they are intended to be enjoyed as individual pizzas".