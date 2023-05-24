New Zealand
Fair Go

Two pizzas or four? Man takes McCain to task over box contents

1:45pm

A Christchurch man has questioned a claim by manufacturer McCain that each box in its Lil' Pizza range contains four pizzas.

Jordan Neall says the claim is "false advertising" and came to Fair Go to get to the bottom of the issue.

Neall was disappointed when he opened a box of frozen Vegemite pizzas to find just two packages inside.

The box clearly states that it contains "4 cheesy Vegemite mini pizzas".

"I'm no mathematician" he said, but "it’s not four individually wrapped pizzas, it's two conjoined pizzas."

Fair Go approached McCain as part of its Mailbag series.

It said the pizzas are shaped like they are for a reason.

Its "Lil Pizza range are packaged joined together and designed to be easily separated into two pizzas" and that "they are intended to be enjoyed as individual pizzas".

New ZealandFood and DrinkCost of Living

SHARE ME

More Stories

Major bank hikes some mortgage rates shortly after OCR increase

Major bank hikes some mortgage rates shortly after OCR increase

The latest OCR rise likely means more bad news for people looking to re-fix mortgages and those on floating rates.

2 mins ago

Loafers Lodge tenants denied human rights by housing crisis - HRC

Loafers Lodge tenants denied human rights by housing crisis - HRC

The Human Rights Commission says tenants at Loafers Lodge suffered years of "human rights breaches" from housing insecurity.

6:38pm

2:18

The annual 'misery index' is out - where does NZ rank?

The annual 'misery index' is out - where does NZ rank?

3:22pm

Amid the cost of living crisis, foodbanks are struggling too

Amid the cost of living crisis, foodbanks are struggling too

Mon, May 22

NZ company plans raid on Australia with Viking superfood skyr

NZ company plans raid on Australia with Viking superfood skyr

Mon, May 22

Kiwi mānuka honey producers lose trademark bid

Kiwi mānuka honey producers lose trademark bid

Mon, May 22

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Major bank hikes some mortgage rates shortly after OCR increase

Major bank hikes some mortgage rates shortly after OCR increase

3 mins ago

BREAKING

Manslaughter charge laid over Manukau Harbour boat tragedy

Manslaughter charge laid over Manukau Harbour boat tragedy

27 mins ago

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate by another 0.25%

Reserve Bank lifts official cash rate by another 0.25%

28 mins ago

Price of New Zealand passport increasing tomorrow

Price of New Zealand passport increasing tomorrow

38 mins ago

Hipkins weighs in on Zoo Miami kiwi controversy

6:27

Hipkins weighs in on Zoo Miami kiwi controversy

SPONSORED

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post

Sponsored by NZ Post

Charity gets a helping hand from NZ Post
1
2
3
4
5
6