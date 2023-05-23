Fair Go: Are chocolate fish getting smaller?

A Marokopa woman says she was "astounded" to discover her favourite brand of chocolate fish appeared to have shrunk.

Leslie told Fair Go’s Haydo’s Mailbag segment she was stunned to discover the size of Rainbow Confectionary’s baby chocolate fish had become smaller.

"The whole bag was full of them," she said. "Unbelievable."

It was the same with Pams.

"Look at them. Literally our national icon has been eroded."

ADVERTISEMENT

Oamaru-based Rainbow Confectionary also produces the Pams product, and told Fair Go its aim was to try and give the customer more fish for the same price.

"This was a regrettable attempt to increase the number of pieces while maintaining the same bag weights," general manager Brent Baillie said.

"We have listened and have reverted back to our traditional-sized baby fish."