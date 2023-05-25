New Zealand
1News

Convicted Dilworth abuser pleads guilty to further charges

By Jordan Lane, Digital Reporter
12:01pm
Ian Wilson in court in March 2021.

Ian Wilson in court in March 2021. (Source: 1News)

A former Dilworth staff member serving prison time for historical sex abuse offences has pleaded guilty to further charges.

Ian Wilson was a senior master at the Auckland boys' school, equivalent to an assistant principal.

Wilson was jailed in March 2021, sentenced to three years and seven months for indecently assaulting five boys between 1975 and 1992.

He was also convicted in the '90s for sexual offending against another boy.

A number of men linked to the school have been charged with abuse.

Wilson has been denied parole twice, and he appeared in Auckland District Court today by video link from Waikeria Prison.

He was read 19 new charges against him and pleaded guilty to each one.

The charges, mainly of indecent assault, related to offences against three boys under 16 and one man.

The crimes happened in the '70s, '80s and '90s at locations around the North Island, including at Dilworth School.

Wilson will be sentenced for the new offences in August.

