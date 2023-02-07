Former Dilworth teacher jailed for 6 years for child sex abuse

The latest former Dilworth staff member to be sentenced for child sex abuse has been jailed for more than six years and will be put on the child sex offender register.

The Crown today called Robert Wynyard the "second most prolific offender" in the abuse at the school and someone who "denied his offending until almost the 11th hour".

He last year admitted 11 indecent assault charges against eight victims dating back to the 1980s.

But that admission came just a fortnight before he was to go to trial last year.

Today, several victim impact statements were read to Justice Moore at the High Court in Auckland.

They mentioned depression, self harm, broken relationships and attempted suicide.

"For years I tried to live like nothing happened…living with the secret has caused me stress and anxiety since my teenager years," one said.

"Wynyard has no guilt, if he had he would have turned himself into police years ago…he knew what he was doing and I was only a child," said another.

"For years…I thought it was my fault. Now I know it's not my fault," another statement read.

During sentencing Justice Moore told Wynyard, 74, there could be little doubt that it was he who was responsible for their "world of pain".

Dilworth School in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

"Put simply, your actions have had a profound and enduring impact on each of your victims to greater or lesser extent.

"Most have been unable to fully or properly process what has happened to them," the judge said.

Wynyard first abused one of his victims while both were at Dilworth and would approach the 12-year-old most nights while he was in bed.

But his offending then continued after both had left the school and the boy was in his care living at his property, something Justice Moore called "a gross and enduring breach of trust".

He also told Wynyard he orchestrated situations to be alone with his victims.

He has been sentenced to six years and three months in jail.

Wynyard is one of a dozen men charged as part of Operation Beverly, the police investigation looking into historical offending at Dilworth School.

There is one more case yet to be heard.

Dilworth School responds to sentencing

In a statement, Dilworth Trust Board chairman Aaron Snodgrass said: "While this is a step towards justice for Old Boy survivors, nothing we can do today can undo the past. The Trust Board is deeply saddened and disappointed this offending occurred."

Wynyard was a teacher at Dilworth between 1977 and 1983 and a senior housemaster from 1980 to 1983, Snodgrass said.

"Wynyard's actions were a gross and complete breach of the trust placed in him by the Dilworth community," he added.

"We acknowledge the bravery and strength of Old Boy Survivors in laying the complaints with the Police that have led to these convictions."