Identity of another Dilworth School abuser revealed

Laura James
By Laura James, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

A former staffer from Auckland's Dilworth School who's admitted to historical sex crimes against students can be named for the first time.

Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard.

Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard. (Source: 1News)

The order suppressing the identity of Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard was lifted at the High Court in Auckland today.

It had been in place for health reasons.

The 74-year-old is set to be sentenced for 11 indecent assault charges, dating back to the 1980s, in December.

Wynyard is one of 12 men charged as part of Operation Beverly, a police investigation into historical offending linked to Dilworth School.

Three of the accused died before reaching trial and just one man is left to go to trial.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeEducationAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Māori high school students asked to perform karakia on human bones

2

Five teenagers die in 'horrific' crash near Sydney

3

'Dangerous' man wanted over West Auckland shooting - police

4

Justin Bieber cancels world tour, citing health concerns

5

Auckland burger joint calls on customers to help it survive

Latest Stories

Covid-19: 6 deaths reported, 1793 new cases

Baby's death leads to manslaughter charge for Northland 19-year-old

Five teenagers die in 'horrific' crash near Sydney

Chinese Covid lockdown traps residents despite major earthquake

Uvalde students return to school for first time since attack

Related Stories

Baby's death leads to manslaughter charge for Northland 19-year-old

'Dangerous' man wanted over West Auckland shooting - police

Māori high school students asked to perform karakia on human bones

Police rule out reward as hunt for Marokopa kids enters 9th month