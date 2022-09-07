Identity of another Dilworth School abuser revealed

A former staffer from Auckland's Dilworth School who's admitted to historical sex crimes against students can be named for the first time.

Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard. (Source: 1News)

The order suppressing the identity of Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard was lifted at the High Court in Auckland today.

It had been in place for health reasons.

The 74-year-old is set to be sentenced for 11 indecent assault charges, dating back to the 1980s, in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wynyard is one of 12 men charged as part of Operation Beverly, a police investigation into historical offending linked to Dilworth School.

Three of the accused died before reaching trial and just one man is left to go to trial.