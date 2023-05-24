'Arrogant and pathetic': Nats on Labour's 'energy saving tips'

A Government campaign suggesting people shorten their showers to save on energy costs has been lampooned by the National Party and labelled "arrogant and pathetic".

National Party campaign chairman Chris Bishop made the comments this afternoon, taking aim at the campaign, called 'Find Money in Weird Places', which was announced in Christchurch today.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods launched the campaign, which also includes suggestions like washing clothes in cold water, keeping heat pumps at 21 degrees Celsius and switching off appliances at the wall.

The Government says it highlights how New Zealanders can save up to $500 on their annual power bill with "five free and easy-to-implement tips".

Woods said the ideas weren't new but were "meaningful" and could add up savings and "make a real difference".

But Bishop said Labour was "lecturing New Zealanders to turn the heating down and to have shorter showers to beat the cost-of-living crisis".

“Kiwis need some leadership not a lecture. On the same day the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates to fight Grant Robertson’s wasteful spending, it’s been revealed the Government will spend taxpayers’ money lecturing Kiwis to turn their heat pump down and to have shorter showers.

“The Government has called its campaign 'Finding Money in Weird Places'. Clearly this campaign shows one weird place Labour could find some savings would be its own bloated bureaucracy."

Bishop said if Prime Minister Chris Hipkins "really cared" about the cost of living he would rein in the Government's "wasteful spending".

"Instead Kiwis are getting a lecture. It’s arrogant and pathetic.

“It’s incredible that even while Labour tells Kiwis it’s not wasting a cent of taxpayers’ money, it will spend millions on a nationwide advertising campaign telling Kiwis struggling with the cost-of-living crisis to shower less."

Bishop said National would "fix the economy" to lower the cost of living, rein in wasteful spending and "let Kiwis keep more of what they earn".

How to Find Money in Weird Places - according to the Govt

The campaign 'Find Money in Weird Places’ is a partnership between the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority's (EECA) Warmer Kiwi Homes and Consumer NZ, with support from the Electricity Authority.

It follows the expansion of EECA’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme, as part of Budget 2023. The Warmer Kiwi Homes programme has been extended to June 2027 and will cover hot water heating upgrades and energy efficient LEDs, with more than $402 million allocated over four years.

Megan Woods (Source: 1News)

Find Money in Weird Places will feature on television, at bus stops and malls, on social media and in print across Winter 2023.

A brochure will also be produced and delivered to about half a million households that receive the Winter Energy Payment.

A 16-page booklet with additional energy saving information will also be distributed in seven languages, including English, Te Reo, Samoan, Tongan, Cook Island Māori, Fijian, and Niuean.

A website, Save500.org.nz, has also been set up. A press release announcing the campaign said it would "share energy saving tips".

The five key tips that the ‘Find Money in Weird Places’ campaign promotes are: