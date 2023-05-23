Loafers Lodge tenants denied human rights by housing crisis - HRC

The human rights of some of the tenants at Loafers Lodge, which suffered a deadly fire last week, were not being protected according to the Human Rights Commission.

Project manager Vee Blackwood said the right to a decent home is something the Government is obliged to progress over time.

“It would be impossible for the Government to go out and ensure everyone has that, but it must do everything it can over time to ensure our housing system gets better, not worse. That is not happening.

“Too many people are being forced into insecure and inadequate housing, and that is a breach of their human rights,” said Blackwood.

The Commission is now calling for an independent accountability body to be set up to make sure governments protect this fundamental human right.

“The tragic fire at Loafers Lodge highlighted just how many people are harmed by the housing crisis,” said Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt.

“We let our values deteriorate when it comes to housing. We let profit be more important than the human right to a decent home.

“Many have had no option but to live in unsafe and precarious conditions as a result.”

Police have confirmed the deaths of five people following last Tuesday's blaze, with a number still unaccounted for.

The lodge housed a mixture of long and short-term residents.

Downtown Community Ministry Manahautū Stephen Turnock said the housing crisis is getting worse.

He said some who lived at Loafers Lodge were there because they had been unable to access adequate housing or support from the Government.

“There is an outflowing of support now for the residents who have been through a traumatic crisis event, but for many of the survivors this is just the latest incident on top of repeated housing trauma and insecurity.

“We need a housing system that uplifts people’s rights, not an ambulance at the bottom of the cliff."

The Ministry for Social Development said it is working closely with Wellington City Council to support people who were displaced by the fire.

MSD group general manager for housing Karen Hocking said the support includes clothing, footwear, food grants, and emergency housing special needs grants.

"As of yesterday morning, there were 38 people displaced by the fire receiving emergency housing support. We expect this number may fluctuate from day to day.

"We will continue to discuss with the people affected what support they need and how we can help. This includes both immediate emergency assistance and supporting their search for sustainable long-term accommodation."

Kāinga Ora said it has successfully placed two people who were affected by the fire into long-term homes.

It said it is now working on providing long-term housing for a further 11 residents this week.

A man has been charged with arson over the blaze.