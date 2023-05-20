New Zealand
1News

Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire

3:49pm

A fifth body has been recovered from Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington today, following the fire earlier this week.

At least six people lost their lives in the blaze, which is being treated as arson.

"As with the bodies of four other victims already recovered, the detailed process of formal identification is now underway," police said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, teams are still working on the detailed forensic scene examination, which is expected to extend into next week."

The number of people who are now accounted for remains unchanged at 99.

The number of people who are now accounted for remains unchanged at 99.

The number of people who are now accounted for remains unchanged at 99. (Source: 1News)

A man was charged with two counts of arson on Thursday, although the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The tragedy has also called into question the hostel's apparently inadequate safety measures.

On Thursday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand reassured the public they were adequately staffed and equipped to tackle the Loafers Lodge fire — but their ageing fleet does bring "challenges", according to chief executive Kerry Gregory.

"I want to reassure people we had the people and specialist equipment required for the Loafer's Lodge fire," Gregory said this morning.

"We dispatched 33 trucks, over 80 firefighters, from all over Wellington, for the duration of that event.

"This is how we respond to incidents of that magnitude."

Anyone who has reported a missing loved one to police and has since made contact with them is asked to get in touch with police via 105 and quote Operation Rose.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

Postal workers have uncovered a mail scam that appears identical to previous rackets, which have conned Kiwis out of millions of dollars.

43 mins ago

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

"Several individuals" were involved in the incident at Glenfield Mall about 10am this morning.

4:45pm

0:26

Motorbike crash leaves one critically injured in South Wairarapa

Motorbike crash leaves one critically injured in South Wairarapa

2:54pm

Dog walkers warned after little blue penguin mauled to death in Wgtn

Dog walkers warned after little blue penguin mauled to death in Wgtn

1:27pm

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

Man charged after walking Ponsonby Rd with 'what appeared to be a crossbow'

8:53am

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

Man critically injured in Auckland stabbing

7:47am

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Last-gasp penalty sees Highlanders keep playoff hopes alive

Last-gasp penalty sees Highlanders keep playoff hopes alive

13 mins ago

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

Woman in hospital after crashing into kangaroos on motorbike

18 mins ago

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

1:36

Deep low bringing gales for North Island, warnings issued

25 mins ago

One person dead after Northland crash

One person dead after Northland crash

43 mins ago

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

6:09pm

Search for 4 missing children continues after Amazon plane crash

Search for 4 missing children continues after Amazon plane crash
1
2
3
4
5
6