Fifth body recovered from Loafers Lodge after fire

A fifth body has been recovered from Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington today, following the fire earlier this week.

At least six people lost their lives in the blaze, which is being treated as arson.

"As with the bodies of four other victims already recovered, the detailed process of formal identification is now underway," police said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, teams are still working on the detailed forensic scene examination, which is expected to extend into next week."

The number of people who are now accounted for remains unchanged at 99.

A man was charged with two counts of arson on Thursday, although the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The tragedy has also called into question the hostel's apparently inadequate safety measures.

On Thursday, Fire and Emergency New Zealand reassured the public they were adequately staffed and equipped to tackle the Loafers Lodge fire — but their ageing fleet does bring "challenges", according to chief executive Kerry Gregory.

"I want to reassure people we had the people and specialist equipment required for the Loafer's Lodge fire," Gregory said this morning.

"We dispatched 33 trucks, over 80 firefighters, from all over Wellington, for the duration of that event.

"This is how we respond to incidents of that magnitude."

Anyone who has reported a missing loved one to police and has since made contact with them is asked to get in touch with police via 105 and quote Operation Rose.