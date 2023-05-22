World
State memorial for Barry Humphries confirmed for December

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
1:53pm
Australian entertainer Barry Humphries poses for pictures after he received his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

Australian entertainer Barry Humphries poses for pictures after he received his Most Excellent Order of the British Empire from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. (Source: Associated Press)

Australian comedian Barry Humphries will be remembered at a state memorial service at the Sydney Opera House in December, in what's expected to be a "memorable send-off".

Humphries was best known for creating his drag alter-ego Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

He died in Sydney on April 22 this year, aged 89.

The service on December 15 is widely expected to be a colourful affair, with many prominent performers paying tribute in recent weeks.

"Barry Humphries was a much-loved Australian and a huge loss to the arts community," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"The Australian Government is pleased to work with the New South Wales Government to deliver a State Memorial to honour the life and legacy of this beloved entertainer."

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said “Barry Humphries was one of our nation's greatest ever comedic talents, and his passing marks the end of an era in Australian entertainment.

"The Sydney Opera House is a fitting location for what promises to be a memorable send-off given the venue's significance in Australian arts, culture and entertainment."

