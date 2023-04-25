King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries hours before death

King Charles reportedly called Barry Humphries shortly before he died.

The 74-year-old monarch had been friends with the Australian comedian and he apparently got in touch with the Dame Edna Everage star in hospital just hours before he passed away in hospital after suffering complications from hip replacement surgery.

Barry's friend Rowan Dean told Sky News Australia's Sunday Agenda show yesterday: "Yesterday King Charles the third spoke to Barry Humphries on the phone shortly before Barry passed away."

A spokesperson for the king told the Daily Mirror newspaper he was "saddened" by the death of the comic — who famously left Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, in fits of laughter when he sneaked into the royal box in character as Dame Edna during the 2013 Royal Variety Performance — and was "writing to Mr Humphries' family as we speak".

Meanwhile, Dean insisted his friend wouldn't want people to mourn his death but would prefer them to "celebrate" his life instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Outsiders host added: "Barry would not want people to be in mourning.

"Barry would want people today to be celebrating the extraordinary Australian humour he took to the world...

"He's Australia's greatest post-war figure bar none: culturally, in terms of humour (and) what he did for Australia around the world."

He described Humphries as a "great conservative contrarian" and revealed he was still telling jokes shortly before he died.

He said: "I spoke to Barry on the phone only a couple days ago and as usual he was cracking jokes.

"I saw him in the hospital about ten days ago and he had us in stitches cracking jokes."

Humphries' family announced his passing at the age of 89 on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said in a statement: "He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit.

"With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be.

"His audiences were precious to him, and he never took them for granted.

"Although he may be best remembered for his work in theatre, he was a painter, author, poet, and a collector and lover of art in all its forms.

"He was also a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a friend and confidant to many. His passing leaves a void in so many lives.

"The characters he created, which brought laughter to millions, will live on."