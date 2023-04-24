World
1News

Opinion: Barry Humphries leaves behind a glittering and complicated legacy

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
19 mins ago

When news broke here in Australia of Barry Humphries' death, his widespread appeal was incredibly clear.

I was at a Sydney party with a group of people spanning multiple ages and cultures, and everyone reacted with sadness to the news.

It didn't take long before people were trading their favourite stories involving the dodgy attaché Sir Les Patterson or, most memorably, Dame Edna Everage.

Humphries is credited with putting Australian comedy on the world stage and is often labelled as the country's most successful solo entertainer.

A quick read of his biography will affirm that too.

Australian comedian Barry Humphries has died at age 89.

Australian comedian Barry Humphries has died at age 89. (Source: Getty)

Among his multiple awards, the actor took home a Tony Award in 2000 for his Broadway hit Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.

Until recently, he'd been touring Britain with his one-man show The Man Behind the Mask.

In the last two years, the likes of Shane Warne and Dame Olivia Newton-John have had significant farewells to give the public the opportunity to look back on their incredible legacies.

It's now highly likely we'll see Australia hold some form of memorial service too, as more and more prominent figures pay tribute.

Humphries has said himself he's "always been a provocateur".

There was an infamous incident in 1979 when Humphries hijacked the live-to-air Adelaide TV show A Touch of Elegance, where he openly swore and pretended to be drunk as his character Sir Les.

According to Australian entertainment reporter Peter Ford, it's legend that the episode caused such a stir it resulted in Humphries being banned from live television in South Australia for ten years.

While Dame Edna was known for the odd quip here and there too, her creator was no stranger to controversy when the winged glasses and the wig came off.

In a 2016 interview with the Telegraph, Humphries described Caitlyn Jenner and those who undergo gender affirmation surgery as "a mutilated man".

Humphries further caused a stir in 2019 when he appeared to double down on the comments, describing transgenderism as "a fashion".

The controversy saw the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, which Humphries had helped launch, strip his name from a major prize which had been known as "the Barry Award".

For most, processing the news of his death and his incredible contribution to the entertainment industry will be what's remembered.

However, for some, it'll be hard to ignore his hurtful comments too.

WorldAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man arrested after Sydney dad allegedly shot dead in front of son

Man arrested after Sydney dad allegedly shot dead in front of son

Detectives arrested the man at Sydney International Airport this afternoon, and said he was attempting to flee.

9:47pm

Taiwan, Hong Kong workers believed dead in Aus crash that killed 5

Taiwan, Hong Kong workers believed dead in Aus crash that killed 5

A 29-year-old driver, who was issued a speeding ticket minutes before the crash, has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Sun, Apr 23

Goodbye possums: Barry Humphries dies aged 89

Goodbye possums: Barry Humphries dies aged 89

Sat, Apr 22

Ship found 80 years after Australia's worst-ever maritime disaster

Ship found 80 years after Australia's worst-ever maritime disaster

Sat, Apr 22

Five dead after horrific crash near Vic, NSW border

Five dead after horrific crash near Vic, NSW border

Fri, Apr 21

Sydney woman robs visually impaired man of cash at ATM

Sydney woman robs visually impaired man of cash at ATM

Fri, Apr 21

Latest

Popular

19 mins ago

Opinion: Barry Humphries leaves behind a glittering and complicated legacy

5:43

Opinion: Barry Humphries leaves behind a glittering and complicated legacy

37 mins ago

New Zealand's most trusted brands revealed

New Zealand's most trusted brands revealed

53 mins ago

Cold front brings chilly temps, dawn services to be cold

Cold front brings chilly temps, dawn services to be cold

10:15am

One in three drugs in NZ are not what you think they are

One in three drugs in NZ are not what you think they are

9:52am

Tramper dies after being struck by boulder on Mt Taranaki

Tramper dies after being struck by boulder on Mt Taranaki

SPONSORED

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need

Sponsored by New World

How to help your local foodbank and support families in need
1
2
3
4
5
6