Missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri's kids 'missing their daddy'

31 mins ago

It has been more than three months since Cyclone Gabrielle struck and left eleven people dead, with many communities having to rebuild.

Everyone has been accounted for except Joseph Ahuriri who was attempting to travel from Napier back to his home in Gisborne.

Ahuriri was last seen on February 14, fuelling his white Toyota Hilux at Waitomo Fuel Stop in Bay View, Napier. He hasn't been heard from since.

His brother Mike Ahuriri told Breakfast this morning the waiting game is tough, and the family just want Joseph home.

He said the family is being well supported, but "it's the kids that are missing their daddy".

Police will have drones out again this week in their search for Joseph. Mike said their family is also out searching back roads between Gisborne and Wairoa.

"Hoping just to bring him home. I got a funny feeling he's gone, we all know he's gone, but it's just getting him home, bringing him back to the family — that's the main concern," Mike said.

"I just want to bring him home."

A police spokesperson told 1News on Monday that their investigation is ongoing.

"We know that there is significant interest in the ongoing search for Joseph Ahuriri and we will be sure to provide further information as it becomes available."

Police, the Defence Force and Urban Search and Rescue have carried out extensive searches for Joseph since he went missing.

Search areas have included around Whakatu, Clive, Esk Valley, along the Napier-Taupo Rd, State Highway 5 and State Highway 2, in addition to many of the rural roads off SH5 and SH2.

