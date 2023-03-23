Navy dive squad join search for Joseph Ahuriri

The Navy is joining in the search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri, last seen on February 14.

A police dive squad searched an area beside the Esk River this week, but nothing of relevance was found.

"Personnel from the Royal New Zealand Navy's dive and hydrographic unit, HMNZS Matataua, will conduct underwater searches of the coastline tomorrow," police said in a statement this afternoon.

"Roads identified as possible routes taken by Joseph out of Hawke's Bay have now been flown, driven and, in some areas of high interest, also walked.

"To date, nothing of relevance has been located."

There are 20 people presently involved in the operation to find Ahuriri, including members of the Hawke's Bay LandSAR group.

And police continued to urge anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could aid the investigation to call 105.

"Police and Joseph's family are grateful to everyone who has been in touch as a result of our public appeals."

Police have previously said they don't believe Ahuriri's disappearance was related to Cyclone Gabrielle, but couldn't rule it out entirely.