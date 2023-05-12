Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

Scientists have joined in the search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri.

Ahuriri was last seen on February 14, fuelling his white Toyota Hilux at Waitomo Fuel Stop in Bay View, Napier.

Police have previously said they don't believe Ahuriri's disappearance was related to Cyclone Gabrielle, but couldn't rule it out entirely.

Today, police announced GNS Science is supplying search equipment that will allow them to search below the silt level.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The equipment should be able to define large submerged metallic objects and provide possible locations for further investigation," police said.

"Extensive land and water-based searches to date have not located or his vehicle."

Police, NZ Defence Force and Urban Search and Rescue have carried out extensive searches for Ahuriri since he went missing.

"Search areas have included around Whakatu, Clive, Esk Valley, along the Napier-Taupo Road, State Highway 5 and State Highway 2, in addition to many of the rural roads off SH5 and SH2.

"Police have also interviewed a number of Joseph's friends and associates in an effort to confirm his movements since he was reported missing," police said.