New Zealand
1News

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

28 mins ago
Joseph Ahuriri.

Joseph Ahuriri. (Source: Supplied)

Scientists have joined in the search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri.

Ahuriri was last seen on February 14, fuelling his white Toyota Hilux at Waitomo Fuel Stop in Bay View, Napier.

Police have previously said they don't believe Ahuriri's disappearance was related to Cyclone Gabrielle, but couldn't rule it out entirely.

Today, police announced GNS Science is supplying search equipment that will allow them to search below the silt level.

"The equipment should be able to define large submerged metallic objects and provide possible locations for further investigation," police said.

"Extensive land and water-based searches to date have not located or his vehicle."

Police, NZ Defence Force and Urban Search and Rescue have carried out extensive searches for Ahuriri since he went missing.

"Search areas have included around Whakatu, Clive, Esk Valley, along the Napier-Taupo Road, State Highway 5 and State Highway 2, in addition to many of the rural roads off SH5 and SH2.

"Police have also interviewed a number of Joseph's friends and associates in an effort to confirm his movements since he was reported missing," police said.

New ZealandHawke's BayGisborne

SHARE ME

More Stories

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

John Campbell on 'heartfelt, damning and sometimes angry' slash report

Campbell is back on the East Coast as a report into forestry and slash on the region is released.

1:20pm

Full video: Report on impact of forestry slash on East Coast released

Full video: Report on impact of forestry slash on East Coast released

Parts of the coast have been badly affected by slash in the wake of major weather disasters.

11:56am

Esk Valley 97-year-old 'disgusted' at looting of empty home

Esk Valley 97-year-old 'disgusted' at looting of empty home

6:20am

1:07

Teen left with broken bone after Napier street robbery

Teen left with broken bone after Napier street robbery

Thu, May 4

'Extreme danger' at Gisborne beaches until after winter

'Extreme danger' at Gisborne beaches until after winter

Wed, May 3

Arrest made after Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed

Arrest made after Wairoa man, 79, assaulted in bed

Tue, May 2

More Stories

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $17.25m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Three other tickets shared Lotto First Division with the big winner, each taking home $250,000.

Wed, Apr 26

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

Rhetoric, politics mean gangs 'left to rot' in NZ - Harry Tam

June 13, 2022

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

ACC reveals number of Crocs, high heel-related injuries

Fri, Apr 28

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

14 in court over death of 8-year-old diabetic girl

6 mins ago

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

US to let gay and bisexual men donate blood, calls for NZ to follow

14 mins ago

Where have all the avocados gone?

Where have all the avocados gone?

28 mins ago

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

0:46

Scientists join search for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri

40 mins ago

BREAKING

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

Disgraced ex-NRL player Jarryd Hayne jailed for rape

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6