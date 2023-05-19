New Zealand
2 men arrested after teen girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

9:01am
(Source: 1News)

Two men have been arrested after a teen girl was shot in a road rage incident in Auckland's St Lukes on Tuesday.

The shooting happened after one of the vehicles "hard braked" in front of the other.

The 15-year-old girl was hospitalised with serious injuries but has since been discharged.

The incident began between a hatchback and minivan about 9.50pm on Tuesday, with the hatchback sought by police afterwards. It was found yesterday.

The men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested overnight. They are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

They have been jointly charged with wounding with reckless disregard and injuring with reckless disregard.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said the 25-year-old man has also been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

"Police are continuing to make enquires into Tuesday night's incident and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges being laid as a result."

"It is pleasing to see the progress in this investigation so far, and we hope that news of arrests will bring some reassurance to the wider community," Friend said.

"Police reiterate we have no tolerance for this sort of incident that unfolded on Tuesday night."

Friend said investigators continue to ask those with information to contact police by calling 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

