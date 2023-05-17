New Zealand
Teenage girl shot in Auckland road rage incident

9:22am
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A teenage girl suffered serious injuries after being shot in a road rage incident in Auckland's St Lukes last night.

The incident began between a hatchback and minivan about 9.50pm.

The two vehicles were travelling citybound on the Southern Motorway when the driver of the hatchback "has taken exception" to the minivan and started to drive in an aggressive manner, police said.

"Both vehicles have continued onto the Northwestern Motorway and exited at St Lukes Rd," Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend said. "Around 10pm, near the intersection with Asquith Avenue, a firearm has been discharged towards the rear of the minivan.

"The offending hatchback has then fled the area.

"A teenage girl sitting in the back of this vehicle has been struck and has sustained serious injuries as a result."

Police were notified when the minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Rd.

The girl was taken to Auckland City Hospital, where she is now in a stable condition and is not expected to require surgery.

"Like our community, Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of the public in this incident," Friend said. "We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for other's safety by the occupants of the hatchback.

"The community can be assured that Police are taking this incident extremely seriously and our investigation team are working to hold those responsible to account."

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident at any stage.

Anybody who can assist in the investigation is asked to call 105.

