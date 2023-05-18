LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

Follow live as reaction flows to Grant Robertson's financial plans for the year ahead.

The Budget was revealed at 2pm by Finance Minister Grant Robertson, against a background of high inflation and the ongoing effects of the pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Here's the basics:

The $5 charge for prescription medicine will be scrapped in most cases.

Extend 20 hours free early childhood education to two-year-olds from March 1 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free public transport fares for kids under 13, and half price for under-25s, from July 1.

Expansion of electric vehicle charging network with 23 new charging hubs.

$279m investment in state highways focusing on slips, floods and sea level rise.

$402.6m over four years to expand insulation, lighting and heating retrofits of homes.

Chatham Islands power – install renewable system to cut electricity prices in half.

$63m to allow 500 more nurses to be employed, as part of $1b, including increased pay rates.

Lift trustee tax rate from 33% to 39%, in line with top personal tax rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ending minimum wage exemption for disabled, replaced with wage supplement.

Live updates

4.14pm: Speaking to the house this afternoon, Green party co-leader Marama Davidson said she supports the budget believing "it includes really important steps that will make a huge difference to people's lives."

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. (Source: 1News)

"People are going to find it so much easier to hop on a bus or train

"Families won't have to pay through the roof to get their tamariki into early childhood education"

However, she said the Budget "falls a long way short" of what is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said it could have done better to have addressed wealth and income inequality and climate change.

"The time is now to get those decisions right."

4.05pm: Family planning has praised the removal of the $5 prescription fee, saying it will help Kiwis across the country who are doing it tough.

"For young people in particular, a prescription fee can mean the difference between picking up medication or not.

"When it comes to critical medication like contraception, we want to remove every barrier we can and we believe that removing this fee will make a difference," Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond says.

4.00pm: Kiwis across the country are reacting to the Government's "no frills" Budget 2023, which comes amid a cost of living crunch and ahead of a general election later this year.

Mari Wharemate with one of her four children in Kaitaia. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaitaia resident Mari Wharemate is a solo mum of four. She said times were tough with rising prices under the cost of living crunch.

Read her story here.

3.54pm: Green Party co-leader James Shaw said there were a number of good things in the budget, happy that some Green policies that have been campaigned for over the years are included.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw. (Source: 1News)

However, he said the Government "could have gone further and could have gone faster" on some aspects of the Budget.

"I would argue that the government has tied its hands in terms of having the resources available to face some of those big challenges."

While not elaborating on any specific changes, he said the country still isn't doing enough to combat the effects of climate change.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This country has been very late on reducing the pollution that causes climate change, and I have argued consistently that we need to pick up the pace."

3.41pm: Speaking to 1News, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called the Budget a "balanced approach".

(Source: 1News)

He said it aims to make sure "Kiwis can get through a difficult time without making that worse."

The PM also said the Government was "absolutely going to deliver" on Cyclone recovery plans to support those from Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Auckland.

He also hopes to see inflation back under control.

"That has been an absolute focus for this year's Budget."

ADVERTISEMENT

3.32pm: Chief executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce and former national leader Simon Bridges has said the newest budget is very much "in the eye of the beholder".

"I think both sides it's one of those ones where it's not a clear win."

"It's very much where both sides will go: 'Well, we got that one right'," he said.

He called it a typical "Labour Party election year Budget."

3.21pm: ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner said the economic forecast included in the budget was "a little on the rosy side."

ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner (Source: 1News)

"They assume the economy is going to grow by about 1% this year, which is quite a contrast to the Reserve Bank who said back in February they expect the economy to shrink by about the same amount."

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that in practice, it's quite likely the surplus could be pushed out by another year.

3.17pm: ACT Party leader David Seymour followed the lines of his political allies, calling the Budget a "blowout" and "irresponsible".

(Source: 1News)

"It's unfair that New Zealanders across the country are having to tighten their belts when the Government can't do the same."

He said financial pressures would likely overshadow policies like the 20 hours of free child care for two-year-olds and free prescription medication.

In a statement, he said the "Build Back Broke Budget is more interested in improving the well-being of corporates than New Zealanders who are doing it tough.”

“Successive Labour and National government have used taxpayers’ money to pick winners. The decisions are always political, rather than what’s good policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would get rid of Corporate Welfare including the Provincial Growth Fund, Callaghan Innovation, the Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund, R&D Tax Credits, and domestic and international film subsidies.

“Kiwis are being squeezed from every direction, they’re tightening their belts and making tough choices, it’s time Government did the same.”

3.09pm: Grant Robertson called his Budget "balanced, practical and pragmatic" when speaking to 1News this afternoon.

Grant Robertson announcing the Budget. (Source: 1News)

He hopes it will bring New Zealand into a more fiscally sustainable environment.

The Finance Minister said the Government has tried to "strike a balance" this year, acknowledging some policies have had to be pushed back thanks to the cost of living.

"We did obviously consider a lot of different ideas, but I think we've struck a place where we can achieve the things we wanted to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Support people today, but also invest in our future," he said.

3.00pm: Speaking to 1News, former Labour minister Iain Lees-Galloway said the Budget is focused on the median voter - those who could go either way.

He called it a "suite of things designed to reduce those everyday pain points that families experience."

"I think it's a deeply political budget - what budgets aren't - but I think it's smartly delivered in terms of the policies."

He said it was "clearly targeted" at the swing voters.

2.52pm: The Government will axe public transport fares for those under 13 and introduce half-price discounts for those aged 13 to 24, it was revealed in Budget 2023.

The charges will come in on July 1, and Transport Minister Michael Wood said a family with two children under 13 could save $30 a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more here.

2.50pm: Education Minister Jan Tinetti has extended the 20 hours of free early child education a week to two-year-olds as part of the 2023 Budget.

It comes at a cost of $1.2 billion over four years and will be introduced from March 1 next year.

It is currently available to three to five-year-olds.

Read more here.

2.46pm: Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told 1News said that while she likes some aspects of the Budget, it doesn't do enough to address poverty.

The party's co-leader discusses Te Pāti Māori's goals if it holds the balance of power after this year's election. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

"What we could have liked to have seen a capital gains tax that could've given us another $200 billion into the economy.

"We would've liked to have seen more Māori health - we've got 2% even though we have 20% of the population, so there's some real inequities in there."

They also would have liked "more commitment" to climate change and investment in adaptation.

Though, she was happy to see Te Matatini and Whānau ora get a boost in funding.

2.30pm: Grant Robertson's opposite number in the house, National Party finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis, offered similar commentary to her party leader, calling the Budget a "blowout of increased spending, bigger deficits and more debt."

Nicola Willis (Source: 1News)

"The result for working Kiwis will mean higher inflation, meaning more pressure," she told 1News.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There's not a dollar of tax relief in sight. This is just more of Labour's big-spending, wasteful approach."

She wanted to see some relief for Kiwis who are doing it tough.

"What we have is proof that higher prices are here to stay," she said.

2.21pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson has tried to walk a tightrope of helping the back pocket of struggling Kiwis without doing anything to increase inflation, the 1News political team says.

(Source: 1News)

The scrapping of the $5 prescription fee, extension of 20 hours free early childhood education and free or cheaper public transport for young people will grab the headlines, as Robertson looked for ways to help those struggling with the cost of living.

There’s $1.2b less in extra spending than last year as New Zealand grapples with the cost of the cyclone rebuild, while not stoking inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s not a lot of discretionary spending here,” Political Reporter Cushla Norman said.

“80 per cent is keeping the lights on because of cost pressures and inflation. It’s quite a bit less than last year – about $1.2b overall, they are clearly tightening their belts.”

Read more here.

2.18pm: The Government will scrap the $5 fee New Zealanders pay for most prescriptions as part of changes aimed at combating the cost of living in the 2023 Budget.

It’s estimated to affect three million people and will cost the public purse more than $618 million.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the $5 prescription charge could be a barrier to people getting the medicines they needed.

“Removing the $5 charge will make it easier and cheaper for New Zealanders to access the medicines they need, having a meaningful impact for many households, particularly those who have multiple prescriptions to fill on a regular basis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Political Editor Jessica Mutch McKay said there were no big surprises.

“What we’ve seen the Government do is try and target areas of not pushing up inflation, try and target things for New Zealanders that they are already spending money on.”

Read more here.

2.15pm: National Party Leader Chris Luxon has called this year's Budget a "blowout".

(Source: 1News)

“Finance Minister Grant Robertson promised a bread-and-butter Budget. What he delivered was a spending spree creating a massive increase in deficits and debt climbing for years to come," he said.

“This is the Blowout Budget, the culmination of Grant Robertson’s massive spending spree as Finance Minister for six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Robertson has blown his own spending limits for the sixth budget in a row."

He said that the deficit has "blown out" to $7.6 billion, up $7.1 billion.

“Operating spending has blown out to $137 billion this year, up $61 billion since Labour entered office," he said.

“And debt has blown out to $95 billion by 2026.

“New Zealanders hoped today for some relief from the tough conditions that Labour’s economic mismanagement has produced. What they will get is cheaper bus rides for those who qualify, but still nothing for the majority of hard-working New Zealanders."

2.10pm: Finance Minister Grant Robertson has given an outline of New Zealand's economic forecast.

Inflation to fall to the 1-3% target range by late next year:

ADVERTISEMENT

Treasury is no longer forecasting a recession in 2023.

Economy to grow 3.2% to the year June 2023, before easing to 1% the following year.

Unemployment to peak at 5.3% in the December 2024 quarter.

A return to surplus in 2025-26.

Wages to grow 5.2% a year over the forecast period.

“We will continue to provide targeted support for New Zealanders with cost of living pressures while laying the foundations for a stronger economy in the future," Robertson said.

“We know there is more to do. We will continue to invest heavily in skills and training for New Zealanders. Our immigration settings are attracting a significant number of overseas workers, and we will continue to look at ways to respond to help fill vacancies in what is a competitive global market for workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our focus will continue to be on keeping on moving the economy in the right direction. We will continue to invest in creating the conditions to support people into work, drive higher wages for New Zealanders and build a stronger, inclusive and more resilient economy.”

2.07pm: With the Budget out, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has said this latest Budget is all about focusing on the "bread and butter" issues.

“When I became Prime Minister, I said I would focus on the bread and butter issues Kiwi households are facing. Today’s Budget does that by providing cost of living relief across key expenses families’ experience – childcare, healthcare, transport and power bills,” Hipkins said.

“Global inflationary pressures coupled with the domestic challenges of recent weather events mean a balanced and targeted approach is being taken. This means we can support New Zealanders today while building for tomorrow.

“It’s tough for families right now. This Budget builds on the cost of living support we have put in place to date by introducing a number of new targeted measures that will also deliver long-term results.

“This package addresses the immediate cost of living challenge households face without exacerbating inflation pressures, as tax cuts would."

Read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

1.55pm: You can follow live coverage of the Budget on TVNZ1 from 2-4pm and here, on 1News.co.nz throughout the day.

You can watch it being revealed to Parliament here.

1.50pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson indulged in some sausage rolls ahead of today's Budget announcement.

Robertson also showed off his Budget Day tie.

Happy Budget Day! Tune in to our Facebook feeds at 2pm to watch the Minister of Finance Grant Robertson deliver his Budget Day 2023 speech live 📷 pic.twitter.com/cfYWnjRvCb — New Zealand Labour (@nzlabour) May 17, 2023

1.40pm: The National Party takes an early jab before the Budget is announced.

Happy Budget 2023! pic.twitter.com/ghmaTI8Pds — NZ National Party (@NZNationalParty) May 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

1.30pm: Economists, journalists and Treasury officials remain in a briefing where they're learning the details of the Budget. They've had their phones removed and have no wifi access so details can't leak out early.

Here's a quick explainer of how it all works while we wait for the details to be made public:

Follow live coverage of the Budget on TVNZ1 from 2-4pm and on 1News.co.nz throughout the day.