Politics
1News

Budget 2023: 20 hours free early childhood scheme extended

By Josh Reich, 1News Digital Editor
2:18pm
Tinetti said currently 66% of two-year-olds were in some form of ECE and they expected a 7% increase in attendance.

Tinetti said currently 66% of two-year-olds were in some form of ECE and they expected a 7% increase in attendance. (Source: istock.com)

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has extended the 20 hours of free early child education a week to two-year-olds as part of the 2023 Budget.

It comes at a cost of $1.2 billion over four years and will be introduced from March 1 next year.

It is currently available to three to five-year-olds.

“This is a win-win for families with young children; it will reduce costs, remove barriers to early learning and allow parents to return to work or take on more hours if they can,” Tinetti said.

“It also recognises the fact that children who are involved in quality early learning benefit in many ways, including later in life.

“We are also increasing the rate of the subsidy and introducing additional conditions to help ensure the full value of the 20 Hours ECE subsidy is passed on to parents. This will enhance fee transparency for parents, helping them be better informed when choosing a service."

When asked why it wasn’t extended to children aged under two, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said they had to consider the capacity of centres and the influx of new children.

Tinetti said currently 66% of two-year-olds were in some form of ECE and they expected a 7% increase in attendance.

The Government is also providing an extra $322m available to ECE centres to lift pay for certified teachers and help them move to parity with kindergarten teachers.

The healthy school lunch programme is being extended until the end of next year, while $41m over five years will be provided for alternative education, to support students re-engage with learning.

New ZealandEducationBudget 2023Politics

SHARE ME

More Stories

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

Follow live as reaction flows to Grant Robertson's financial plans for the year ahead.

11 mins ago

1:20

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

"To get it right is to get our basic needs met," a Christchurch solo mum said.

49 mins ago

Blowout budget? Opposition parties slam Budget 2023

Blowout budget? Opposition parties slam Budget 2023

3:04pm

3:08

Budget 2023: Te Matatini receives long-awaited funding boost

Budget 2023: Te Matatini receives long-awaited funding boost

2:47pm

1:52

Analysis: Budget 2023 targets costs of living but cautious on inflation

Analysis: Budget 2023 targets costs of living but cautious on inflation

2:03pm

3:57

Live stream: Budget 2023 revealed in Parliament

LIVE

Live stream: Budget 2023 revealed in Parliament

1:50pm

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Analysis: No Budget lolly-scramble is unusual for election year

1:37

Analysis: No Budget lolly-scramble is unusual for election year

2 mins ago

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

1:20

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

17 mins ago

Florida bill signed targeting drag shows, transgender kids, pronouns

Florida bill signed targeting drag shows, transgender kids, pronouns

40 mins ago

Butler continues NBA Playoffs hot streak as Heat beat Celtics

Butler continues NBA Playoffs hot streak as Heat beat Celtics

48 mins ago

Brentford's Ivan Toney banned 8 months for breaching betting rules

Brentford's Ivan Toney banned 8 months for breaching betting rules

49 mins ago

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023

'It'll help': Kiwis react to Budget 2023
1
2
3
4
5
6