Politics
1News

Analysis: No Budget lolly-scramble is unusual for election year

4:15pm

Grant Robertson's sixth Budget was a pretty straight up-and-down Labour offering, but less typical for an election year, says 1News Political Editor Jessica Mutch Mckay.

One of the big ticket items was the extension of the 20 hours free early childhood education to two-year-olds.

For those with young families, it will make a big difference - $130 extra a week.

That's a big deal.

The Finance Minister sold it as a bit of a two-for-one - it's good for kids to have that education and care outside the home, and it also gets people into the workforce.

There wasn't much extra cash for Robertson to play with

—  Jessica Mutch McKay, Political Editor

Crucially, however, as many New Zealanders already pay for their two-year-olds, it is not new spending so won't add to inflation.

Treasury is now forecasting inflation will fall to the 1-3% target late next year. It's currently 6.7%.

That, combined with the cyclone and flood recovery, means there wasn't much extra cash for Robertson to play with.

There was little in the way of money to combat climate change, no extra boost for beneficiaries, or to help with the cost of food.

It's an election year, but the only lolly scramble on offer at Parliament today was for the journalists.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson talks to media about the 2023 Budget

Finance Minister Grant Robertson talks to media about the 2023 Budget (Source: 1News)

Early childhood education, free or cheap public transport for young people, axing of prescription fees - there is still stuff people can take away from the Budget.

But for middle income New Zealanders, especially those without kids or with older ones, they might look at the announcements and think there's nothing major in there for them, marking quite the departure for a year when Kiwis go to the polls.

New ZealandPoliticsOpinion and AnalysisBudget 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

Follow live as reaction flows to Grant Robertson's financial plans for the year ahead.

8 mins ago

1:20

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

"It counts for a lot more than what people might think," one mum told 1News.

28 mins ago

1:40

Budget 2023: Te Matatini receives long-awaited funding boost

Budget 2023: Te Matatini receives long-awaited funding boost

2:47pm

1:52

Budget 2023: What you need to know

Budget 2023: What you need to know

2:00pm

1:40

Opinion: Why Hipkins has to go to Papua New Guinea

Opinion: Why Hipkins has to go to Papua New Guinea

11:58am

Today's Budget 'won't be big spend up' - Bernard Hickey

Today's Budget 'won't be big spend up' - Bernard Hickey

8:34am

5:06

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

1:20

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

16 mins ago

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

22 mins ago

BREAKING

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

28 mins ago

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

1:40

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

52 mins ago

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

53 mins ago

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref

0:25

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref
1
2
3
4
5
6